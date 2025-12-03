BJP attacks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over remarks on Hindu deities

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. (Photo: ANI)
CM Revanth on Hindu deities: Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy has made a statement regarding Hindu deities, which has sparked a political controversy. At a Congress event, Revanth questioned the number of Hindu deities, stating that out of 3 crore, each person has their own separate god.
CM Revanth said, "How many gods are there in Hinduism? 3 crore? Why? For those who are unmarried, there is Hanuman Ji. For those who marry twice, there is a different god. For those who drink alcohol, there is another god. Yellamma, Pochamma, Maisamma. Those who eat chicken have their own gods. And for those who eat dal and rice, there is yet another god. Aren't there gods of all kinds?"
The BJP has strongly criticised CM Revanth's statement, accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and demanding an apology. BJP leader Chikkoti Praveen stated that CM Revanth's remarks are an insult to crores of Hindus and that mocking deities has become a trend. He demanded an immediate apology from the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, BRS leader Rakesh Reddy commented that such statements divide society and that religion is being mocked to gain power.
BJP leader Bandi Sanjay stated that the Congress's hatred towards Hindus has now come to the fore. He alleged that Congress has always bowed down to AIMIM and that Revanth Reddy himself admitted that Congress is a Muslim party, which reflects their mindset. He further claimed that Congress harbours deep hatred towards Hindus.
He added that this is why the BJP had warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS were to win, Hindus would not be able to live with dignity. The CM's latest comments, he asserted, prove that the BJP was correct. He reiterated that Congress's animosity towards Hindus and Hindu deities is now evident and urged the Hindu community to seriously consider their position. He questioned whether they would remain divided and endure insults, or unite and display their strength. He concluded by stating that the BJP has never intended to insult any religion and urged Hindus to clearly see the true nature of the Congress.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending