BJP CEC Meeting: PM Modi convenes crucial meeting of Central Election Committee to discuss Jharkhand candidates
The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) held a crucial meeting at the party’s national headquarters on Tuesday to discuss the names of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s national organization general secretary B.L. Santhosh, K. Laxman, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Vani Tripathi, among other CEC members.
Jharkhand in-charge and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jharkhand co-in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, former Jharkhand Chief Ministers Champai Soren and Arjun Munda, Union Minister Annpurna Devi, and Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth, among other senior leaders of the Jharkhand BJP Core Group, also attended the meeting.
According to sources, the CEC meeting discussed the names of candidates for around 50 assembly seats in Jharkhand. It is reported that the BJP may release its first list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections on Wednesday. The first list is likely to include more than 35 candidates. The Election Commission announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections on Tuesday. Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will have a two-phase election on November 13 and 20, with the results being declared on November 23.
