BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

The city’s atmosphere turned tense when a BJP leader and his nephew were attacked with a knife on Thursday night. One group of people pelted stones and vandalized several vehicles. Three ambulances and a car were set on fire. The injured were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
Given the situation, police forces were deployed in the city. Later, people demanded the arrest of the accused and surrounded the Bhimganj police station. According to sources, Devendra Singh, a resident of Mangala Chowk, and his nephew Babbu were attacked with a knife by a group of people over some issue. Both were seriously injured and admitted to MG Hospital.
A large number of people gathered at the hospital after learning about the incident. During this time, people gathered at Mangala Chowk, demanding action against the accused. The atmosphere turned violent, with people setting a car on fire. Heavy police forces were deployed to control the situation. The city’s atmosphere remained tense till late at night.