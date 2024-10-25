BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

Given the situation, police forces were deployed in the city. Later, people demanded the arrest of the accused and surrounded the Bhimganj police station. According to sources, Devendra Singh, a resident of Mangala Chowk, and his nephew Babbu were attacked with a knife by a group of people over some issue. Both were seriously injured and admitted to MG Hospital.

A large number of people gathered at the hospital after learning about the incident. During this time, people gathered at Mangala Chowk, demanding action against the accused. The atmosphere turned violent, with people setting a car on fire. Heavy police forces were deployed to control the situation. The city's atmosphere remained tense till late at night.