scriptBJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts | BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

Bhilwara Violence: BJP leader and his nephew were attacked with a knife on Thursday night, leading to violence in Bhilwara.

BhilwaraOct 25, 2024 / 08:43 am

Patrika Desk

Bhilwara Violence
The city’s atmosphere turned tense when a BJP leader and his nephew were attacked with a knife on Thursday night. One group of people pelted stones and vandalized several vehicles. Three ambulances and a car were set on fire. The injured were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.
Given the situation, police forces were deployed in the city. Later, people demanded the arrest of the accused and surrounded the Bhimganj police station. According to sources, Devendra Singh, a resident of Mangala Chowk, and his nephew Babbu were attacked with a knife by a group of people over some issue. Both were seriously injured and admitted to MG Hospital.
Bhilwara Violence
A large number of people gathered at the hospital after learning about the incident. During this time, people gathered at Mangala Chowk, demanding action against the accused. The atmosphere turned violent, with people setting a car on fire. Heavy police forces were deployed to control the situation. The city’s atmosphere remained tense till late at night.

News / National News / BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

in 5 hours

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

National News

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

in 5 hours

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

National News

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

16 hours ago

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

Crime

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch takes big action, one accused arrested from Haryana and four from Pune

11 hours ago

Latest National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

National News

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in Gulmarg, Two Soldiers Martyred, Two Porters Killed

in 5 hours

Dead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus

National News

Dead body eaten by rats in hospital, relatives create ruckus

6 hours ago

Big Gift from Railways before Diwali, Trains will Run on these Routes in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

National News

Big Gift from Railways before Diwali, Trains will Run on these Routes in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

7 hours ago

Good news for common people before Diwali! The government has announced to sell 25% cheaper pulses at these places.

National News

Good news for common people before Diwali! The government has announced to sell 25% cheaper pulses at these places.

10 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.