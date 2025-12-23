23 December 2025,

National News

BJP leader’s ‘learn Hindi’ remark to foreign footballer triggers controversy

A video of a BJP leader is going viral, in which she is seen threatening a foreign footballer. The matter has gained significant traction after the video went viral. What is the entire story? Let's take a look.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Renu Chaudhary

A video of a Delhi BJP leader is going viral, in which she is seen speaking very rudely to a foreign footballer. A video of Renu Chaudhary, a BJP councillor, has surfaced on social media in which she is seen threatening an African football coach who has been teaching football to Indian children in a Delhi park for the past 12 years.

"Learn Hindi or Else..."

In the video, Renu is seen talking to the African football coach in a Delhi park, saying, "Why haven't you learned Hindi yet? If a crime happens, who will be responsible? You are eating this country's money and haven't learned the local language here. If you don't learn Hindi in a month, this park will be taken away from you. Learn Hindi or leave."

Controversy Escalates After Video Goes Viral

Following the viral video on social media, the controversy has escalated. People are calling Renu's threat unacceptable and stating that her behaviour is completely wrong. The African football coach is also hurt by this incident and has said that he teaches football to children in the park but is now concerned about his safety after Renu's threat. If the situation remains the same, he might have to leave the park.

Renu's Reaction Emerges

Renu's reaction has now come out on this entire matter. She has presented her side of the story by sharing a post on Instagram.

BJP

23 Dec 2025 09:47 am

