scriptBJP made a ‘deal’ to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, alleges Omar Abdullah | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

BJP made a ‘deal’ to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, alleges Omar Abdullah

Jammu Kashmir Elections: Omar Abdullah has alleged that the BJP has made a ‘deal’ with some regional parties and independent candidates to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:37 am

Patrika Desk

The excitement of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly elections is gaining momentum, and so is the war of allegations and counter-allegations. On September 9th a day after releasing its manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress, National Conference, and PDP of looting Jammu and Kashmir, saying that if they came to power, terrorism would rule the state. Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP has made a ‘deal’ with some regional parties and independent candidates to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah, while addressing people in Jammu, said, ‘Rahul Baba says that we will give statehood back to Jammu and Kashmir. Why are you misleading the public? Only the Indian government can give statehood, and the Prime Minister can do it. We have already said that we will give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time after the elections.’
The BJP has reduced terrorism by 70% in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and has also taken on terrorists, Shah said. He cited the success of the Amarnath Yatra and the reopening of cinemas as evidence. Shah warned that if the Congress-National Conference alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism will return.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been cornered by the BJP over his statement on Afzal Guru, saying that hanging him did not serve any purpose. The BJP has accused him of supporting anti-national elements.
Meanwhile, in Haryana, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined the Congress, leading to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has alleged that the Congress was behind the agitation by wrestlers and that they were not fighting for the respect of women wrestlers but for political gain. The Congress has hit back, saying that the BJP stands with those who do wrong and the Congress raises its voice against injustice.

News / National News / BJP made a ‘deal’ to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, alleges Omar Abdullah

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

15 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

5 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

10 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Political

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

in 5 hours

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

National News

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

in 5 hours

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

National News

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

National News

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.