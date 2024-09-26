BJP made a ‘deal’ to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, alleges Omar Abdullah

Shah, while addressing people in Jammu, said, ‘Rahul Baba says that we will give statehood back to Jammu and Kashmir. Why are you misleading the public? Only the Indian government can give statehood, and the Prime Minister can do it. We have already said that we will give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time after the elections.’

The BJP has reduced terrorism by 70% in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and has also taken on terrorists, Shah said. He cited the success of the Amarnath Yatra and the reopening of cinemas as evidence. Shah warned that if the Congress-National Conference alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorism will return.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been cornered by the BJP over his statement on Afzal Guru, saying that hanging him did not serve any purpose. The BJP has accused him of supporting anti-national elements.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined the Congress, leading to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has alleged that the Congress was behind the agitation by wrestlers and that they were not fighting for the respect of women wrestlers but for political gain. The Congress has hit back, saying that the BJP stands with those who do wrong and the Congress raises its voice against injustice.