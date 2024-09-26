Haryana Assembly Election: BJP faces rebellion, no hesitation in ticket distribution based on caste and family ties, party trying to placate all rebels including Chautala and Napa

The BJP is giving tickets to 27 new faces The BJP, which has been in power for 10 years, is facing a major threat from anti-incumbency this time. To counter this, the party has tried to field candidates from OBC communities who are not very vocal in politics but can influence election results. The party has given 14 tickets to candidates from the backward classes, including Gurjar, Yadav, Kashyap, Kumhar, Kamboj, and Saini.

The BJP is trying to balance caste equations The BJP has given tickets to eight Punjabi leaders, five Yadav leaders, and five Gurjar leaders. The party has also given priority to Dalit communities, including Balmiki, Dhankar, Bawariya, and Jatav, in its ticket distribution. The BJP has also tried to appease its core voter base, including Brahmins, Banias, and Rajputs, as well as Vishnoi, Jat, Punjabi, Sikh, and Jat Sikh communities. Eight women have also been given tickets in the first list.