Haryana Assembly Election: BJP faces rebellion, no hesitation in ticket distribution based on caste and family ties, party trying to placate all rebels including Chautala and Napa

In the Haryana Assembly Election, the BJP is struggling with anti-incumbency. This is why the party has given tickets to 27 new faces so far. Senior reporter Navneet Mishra is telling the full story of rebellion within the party.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 26, 2024 / 01:59 am

Patrika Desk

The BJP has made a conscious effort to appease all castes and communities in its list of 67 candidates for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana. The party has fielded 27 new faces and has tried to create a socially balanced ticket list to counter the 10-year anti-incumbency wave. However, the party is facing rebellion from 20 leaders, including Ranjit Singh Chautala and Laxman Das Napa, who are upset over ticket distribution. The party is trying to placate them.

The BJP is giving tickets to 27 new faces

The BJP, which has been in power for 10 years, is facing a major threat from anti-incumbency this time. To counter this, the party has tried to field candidates from OBC communities who are not very vocal in politics but can influence election results. The party has given 14 tickets to candidates from the backward classes, including Gurjar, Yadav, Kashyap, Kumhar, Kamboj, and Saini.

The BJP is trying to balance caste equations

The BJP has given tickets to eight Punjabi leaders, five Yadav leaders, and five Gurjar leaders. The party has also given priority to Dalit communities, including Balmiki, Dhankar, Bawariya, and Jatav, in its ticket distribution. The BJP has also tried to appease its core voter base, including Brahmins, Banias, and Rajputs, as well as Vishnoi, Jat, Punjabi, Sikh, and Jat Sikh communities. Eight women have also been given tickets in the first list.

No hesitation in giving tickets to family members

The BJP has not hesitated in giving tickets to family members of its leaders who have a stronghold in their respective castes and communities. The party has given tickets to around a dozen leaders’ sons and daughters, including Arti, daughter of central minister Rao Inderjit, Shruti Chaudhary, daughter of Rajya Sabha member Kiran Chaudhary, Bhavya Bishnoi, son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, Shakti Rani Sharma, mother of Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, Sunil Sangwan, son of Satpal Sangwan, and Manmohan Bhadana, son of Kartar Singh Bhadana.

