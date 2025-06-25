BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

Key Events Special Programme in Delhi: The BJP will hold a special event at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium, organised in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture. Senior central and state leaders, Union Ministers, MPs, and MLAs will participate.

Nationwide Awareness Campaign: The BJP plans to organise programmes at all district and booth levels across the country. These include photo exhibitions, seminars, workshops, and enlightened conferences commemorating the repression during the Emergency and the struggles of democracy fighters.

Honouring Democracy Fighters: Democracy fighters who were imprisoned and suffered atrocities during the Emergency will be honoured. For instance, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai will honour such fighters at his residence on 26 June, along with the launch of a booklet.

Essay Competitions in Schools and Colleges: The BJP has decided to organise essay competitions in schools and colleges related to the Emergency to educate the younger generation about this historical event. PM Modi’s Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on social media, “Today marks 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency, one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history. The people of India observe this day as Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas.”

‘The Emergency Diaries’ chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time. I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025 Home Minister Amit Shah Home Minister Amit Shah termed the Emergency as ‘Injustice Period’ (Anyayakal), stating it was a result of the Congress’s authoritarian mindset and lust for power. Home Minister Amit Shah termed the Emergency as ‘Injustice Period’ (Anyayakal), stating it was a result of the Congress’s authoritarian mindset and lust for power.

BJP President JP Nadda said, “On 25 June 1975, Indira Gandhi, under the pretext of ‘internal disturbance’, murdered the Constitution. The Congress continues with the same mindset today.”

History of the Emergency At midnight on 25 June 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency citing ‘internal disturbance’, which lasted until 21 March 1977. During this period, civil liberties were suspended, press freedom was curtailed, opposition leaders were imprisoned, and constitutional rights were violated. The BJP claims this was the most brutal attack on the Constitution.

Opposition Protest West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the central government’s decision to observe Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas. She called it an insult to the Constitution and democracy, stating that the BJP itself weakens constitutional values. Meanwhile, the Congress is organising a ‘Constitution Satyagraha’ in Gwalior, seen as a response to the BJP’s Sanvidhan Hatya Diwas.

The BJP says the campaign aims not only to remember the dark chapter of the Emergency but also to strengthen democratic and constitutional values. As per the directions of the Union Ministry of Culture, a nationwide awareness campaign will be conducted for a year from 25 June 2025. This event will not only serve as a reminder of the historical event but will also intensify the discussion on the Constitution and democracy in the current political scenario.