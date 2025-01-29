scriptPM Modi Launches Delhi Election Campaign: ‘AAP Will Exit on 5th February, BJP Will Take Over’ | BJP to Win Delhi Elections on February 5th: PM Modi | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi Launches Delhi Election Campaign: 'AAP Will Exit on 5th February, BJP Will Take Over'

Addressing a rally in the Ghondha Assembly constituency during the Delhi elections, PM Modi criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that people desire a government that will liberate them from tanker mafias and provide them with tap water.

New DelhiJan 29, 2025 / 04:26 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Assembly Elections: Launching his election campaign for the upcoming Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence in his party’s victory, stating that on February 5th, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go, and the Bharatiya Janata Party will take over. He said, “The entire Delhi is saying, on February 5th, ‘AAP-da’ will go, and BJP will come.”

‘AAP-da’s Lies Won’t Work Anymore: Modi

Addressing a public rally in the Ghondha Assembly constituency, PM Modi targeted the ruling AAP in Delhi, stating that the area’s residents want a government that will free them from tanker mafias and provide them with tap water. He said, “The scene here reflects Delhi’s mood; it reflects the mandate of the people of Delhi. Delhi is saying that there will be no more excuses, false promises, loot, and the lies of ‘AAP-da’ will not work anymore. I congratulate the Delhi BJP. They have presented a tremendous manifesto. It promises schemes for everyone in Delhi, including women, youth, the middle class, auto drivers, shopkeepers, and slum dwellers.”
The BJP government, to be formed after February 8th, will fulfill all its promises within a definite timeframe. This is Modi’s guarantee. Commenting on Delhi’s condition, PM Modi targeted AAP, stating that crores of citizens in the country are working towards a developed India. But Delhi does not look like the developed capital of the country. There is a need for the capital of a developed India to become a model developed city. Looking at Delhi’s deterioration, can you say that Delhi is the capital of a modern state? Does it look like a capital? I don’t need anyone to answer. Crores of citizens of Delhi always speak about their problems.

Give BJP a Chance: Modi

Appealing to the people of Delhi to vote for the BJP, PM Modi sought a chance to work for their welfare and development. He said, “Give the lotus a chance too.” In his rally, the Prime Minister targeted AAP and Congress, stating that both parties ruled for 14 and 11 years respectively, but nothing changed here.

AAP and Congress Ruined Delhi

The Prime Minister said that this is the 21st century, 25 years of which have passed. Congress ruled for the initial 14 years, then AAP for 11 years, but Delhi’s problems remain the same. They ruined Delhi. One ruled for 14 years, another for 11 years, yet traffic, poor infrastructure, sewage, pollution, and dirty water remain unchanged. Nothing has changed.

Your One Vote Can Change Delhi’s Situation

PM Modi said that one vote can change Delhi’s situation. Therefore, I appeal to the people of Delhi to give Modi a chance to work for Delhi. I have been able to work for the country, but not for Delhi. Give the lotus a chance too. Just as the head of a family takes care of his family, I will do the same for Delhi. Your dreams will be my dreams, and I will dedicate everything to you. The BJP has a strong track record of delivering results, Modi said.
 

