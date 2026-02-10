10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

BJP women MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, seek strict action over surrounding of PM’s seat

The BJP and Congress are at loggerheads over the ruckus in the Lok Sabha's Budget session. BJP women MPs demanded strict action from Speaker Om Birla, while the Congress described the allegations as politically motivated.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: ANI)

The Budget session of Parliament has always been a stage for political debate and confrontation. Recent events in the Lok Sabha have once again intensified discussions about parliamentary decorum. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have come face-to-face over the ruckus during the motion of thanks to the President's address, with women MPs supporting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and levelling serious allegations against the opposition.

Letter and Allegations by BJP Women MPs

Women MPs from the BJP wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, levelling serious allegations against opposition women MPs. The letter stated that on February 4, opposition MPs surrounded the Prime Minister's seat and later aggressively moved towards the Speaker's chamber. The MPs claim that the opposition entered the well of the House during the discussion on the President's address, climbed on tables, tore papers, and threw them towards the Speaker. The BJP described this as one of the most unfortunate moments in the history of parliamentary democracy and demanded strict action in the entire matter.

Lok Sabha Speaker Provided Equal Opportunities to MPs

In their letter, BJP MPs stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has consistently strived to enhance the dignity of the House and maintain impartiality during his approximately seven-year tenure. The party asserts that the Speaker has always risen above party politics and provided equal opportunities to all MPs. Meanwhile, Om Birla also revealed that he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House due to the apprehension of a potential untoward incident. He stated that he had received information that some Congress MPs might attempt to reach the Prime Minister's seat.

Congress's Retort and Political Stalemate

On the other hand, women MPs from Congress have completely rejected the BJP's allegations. Congress maintains that their protest was peaceful and in accordance with parliamentary rules, but they were targeted in an unprecedented manner. Congress MPs alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not given an opportunity to speak for four consecutive days, while a BJP MP was allowed to make objectionable remarks against former Prime Ministers. Congress also claims that when they complained to the Speaker about this matter, the mistake was initially acknowledged, but later, under government pressure, serious allegations were made against them. This entire controversy presents a picture of political stalemate and escalating confrontation in the Lok Sabha.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 10:59 am

News / National News / BJP women MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, seek strict action over surrounding of PM’s seat

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.