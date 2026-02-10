BJP women MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, seek strict action over surrounding of PM’s seat

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo: ANI)
The Budget session of Parliament has always been a stage for political debate and confrontation. Recent events in the Lok Sabha have once again intensified discussions about parliamentary decorum. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have come face-to-face over the ruckus during the motion of thanks to the President's address, with women MPs supporting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and levelling serious allegations against the opposition.
Women MPs from the BJP wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, levelling serious allegations against opposition women MPs. The letter stated that on February 4, opposition MPs surrounded the Prime Minister's seat and later aggressively moved towards the Speaker's chamber. The MPs claim that the opposition entered the well of the House during the discussion on the President's address, climbed on tables, tore papers, and threw them towards the Speaker. The BJP described this as one of the most unfortunate moments in the history of parliamentary democracy and demanded strict action in the entire matter.
In their letter, BJP MPs stated that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has consistently strived to enhance the dignity of the House and maintain impartiality during his approximately seven-year tenure. The party asserts that the Speaker has always risen above party politics and provided equal opportunities to all MPs. Meanwhile, Om Birla also revealed that he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House due to the apprehension of a potential untoward incident. He stated that he had received information that some Congress MPs might attempt to reach the Prime Minister's seat.
On the other hand, women MPs from Congress have completely rejected the BJP's allegations. Congress maintains that their protest was peaceful and in accordance with parliamentary rules, but they were targeted in an unprecedented manner. Congress MPs alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not given an opportunity to speak for four consecutive days, while a BJP MP was allowed to make objectionable remarks against former Prime Ministers. Congress also claims that when they complained to the Speaker about this matter, the mistake was initially acknowledged, but later, under government pressure, serious allegations were made against them. This entire controversy presents a picture of political stalemate and escalating confrontation in the Lok Sabha.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending