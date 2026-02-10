BJP women MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, seek strict action over surrounding of PM’s seat

On the other hand, women MPs from Congress have completely rejected the BJP's allegations. Congress maintains that their protest was peaceful and in accordance with parliamentary rules, but they were targeted in an unprecedented manner. Congress MPs alleged that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not given an opportunity to speak for four consecutive days, while a BJP MP was allowed to make objectionable remarks against former Prime Ministers. Congress also claims that when they complained to the Speaker about this matter, the mistake was initially acknowledged, but later, under government pressure, serious allegations were made against them. This entire controversy presents a picture of political stalemate and escalating confrontation in the Lok Sabha.