scriptBJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

BJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage

The BJP women’s wing in Tamil Nadu protested against the DMK government, demanding justice for the student allegedly sexually assaulted at Anna University.

ChennaiJan 03, 2025 / 03:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Protested outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault (File Photo)

Protest outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault (File Photo)

Anna University Sexual Assault Case Update: The BJP’s women’s wing in Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Friday, 3 January 2025, against the alleged sexual assault of a second-year Anna University student on campus. The protest was directed against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, demanding justice for the victim. BJP women members leading the “Nyaya Rally” from Madurai to Chennai were detained by the police.

BJP Leader Questions CM Stalin’s Silence

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar stated, “The DMK is frightened by this gathering. Everyone is protesting within the confines of the law, demanding justice for the woman who was sexually assaulted at Anna University. The DMK criticised us, claiming our protest was for publicity. However, we don’t need publicity. The BJP is already performing exceptionally well across India. In these four years, the DMK has achieved nothing. Numerous atrocities against women are occurring; why is Chief Minister Stalin silent?”

Annamalai Alleges Accused is Linked to DMK

Announcing the protest on ‘X’, BJP state president K. Annamalai alleged that the accused is linked to the DMK and accused the government of attempting to cover up the truth.

‘Rise in Child Marriage and Crimes Against Women in Tamil Nadu’

Speaking to the media, Annamalai said, “A 55% increase in child marriages has been observed in Tamil Nadu in the last year. According to the NCRB 2022 State of Crime data, there has been an 8.3% increase in crimes against women, a 31% increase in rape cases, and an 8.5% increase in crimes against children. Systemic failure is hindering the police from delivering justice to the common public.” This statement followed the alleged sexual assault of a second-year Anna University student on the Anna University campus on the night of 23 December.
ABVP supporters protest against the Tamil Nadu government
ABVP supporters protest against the Tamil Nadu government

Details of the Case

According to Chennai police, a 19-year-old second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on the night of Monday, 23 December. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. In her complaint to the police on Monday, 23 December, the student alleged that around 8 pm while she was talking to a friend on campus, an unknown person threatened and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered at Kotturpuram AWPS based on the complaint, and the investigation is underway. The Madras High Court has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a two-member fact-finding committee to Chennai to investigate the alleged sexual assault and is currently investigating the case.

News / National News / BJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

world

New Orleans Attacker Planned Larger ISIS-Inspired Bombing

in 3 hours

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

Sports

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

in 3 hours

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Double Olympic Medallist, to Receive 2024 Khel Ratna Award

19 hours ago

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

Health

Zebrafish Protein Offers Hope for Heart Repair

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Holiday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from cold; order issued

National News

Holiday declared here in Rajasthan till 11th January, children to get relief from cold; order issued

in 2 hours

MP road crash: Two dead, three critical, group was en route to Mahakal temple

National News

MP road crash: Two dead, three critical, group was en route to Mahakal temple

23 hours ago

Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

National News

Weather Update: North India Shivers as IMD Issues 5-Day Alert for Delhi, UP, and Bihar

1 day ago

Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

National News

Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.