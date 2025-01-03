BJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage

BJP Leader Questions CM Stalin’s Silence BJP leader Khushbu Sundar stated, “The DMK is frightened by this gathering. Everyone is protesting within the confines of the law, demanding justice for the woman who was sexually assaulted at Anna University. The DMK criticised us, claiming our protest was for publicity. However, we don’t need publicity. The BJP is already performing exceptionally well across India. In these four years, the DMK has achieved nothing. Numerous atrocities against women are occurring; why is Chief Minister Stalin silent?”

Annamalai Alleges Accused is Linked to DMK Announcing the protest on ‘X’, BJP state president K. Annamalai alleged that the accused is linked to the DMK and accused the government of attempting to cover up the truth.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | BJP Mahila Morcha holds a protest rally from Madurai to Chennai over alleged sexual assault in Anna University, pic.twitter.com/GwrRiA3tfA — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2025 'Rise in Child Marriage and Crimes Against Women in Tamil Nadu' Speaking to the media, Annamalai said, "A 55% increase in child marriages has been observed in Tamil Nadu in the last year. According to the NCRB 2022 State of Crime data, there has been an 8.3% increase in crimes against women, a 31% increase in rape cases, and an 8.5% increase in crimes against children. Systemic failure is hindering the police from delivering justice to the common public." This statement followed the alleged sexual assault of a second-year Anna University student on the Anna University campus on the night of 23 December.