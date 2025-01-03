BJP Women Protestors Detained Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case Outrage

Protest outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault (File Photo)
Anna University Sexual Assault Case Update: The BJP’s women’s wing in Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Friday, 3 January 2025, against the alleged sexual assault of a second-year Anna University student on campus. The protest was directed against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, demanding justice for the victim. BJP women members leading the “Nyaya Rally” from Madurai to Chennai were detained by the police.
BJP Leader Questions CM Stalin’s Silence
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar stated, “The DMK is frightened by this gathering. Everyone is protesting within the confines of the law, demanding justice for the woman who was sexually assaulted at Anna University. The DMK criticised us, claiming our protest was for publicity. However, we don’t need publicity. The BJP is already performing exceptionally well across India. In these four years, the DMK has achieved nothing. Numerous atrocities against women are occurring; why is Chief Minister Stalin silent?”
Annamalai Alleges Accused is Linked to DMK
Announcing the protest on ‘X’, BJP state president K. Annamalai alleged that the accused is linked to the DMK and accused the government of attempting to cover up the truth.
‘Rise in Child Marriage and Crimes Against Women in Tamil Nadu’
Speaking to the media, Annamalai said, “A 55% increase in child marriages has been observed in Tamil Nadu in the last year. According to the NCRB 2022 State of Crime data, there has been an 8.3% increase in crimes against women, a 31% increase in rape cases, and an 8.5% increase in crimes against children. Systemic failure is hindering the police from delivering justice to the common public.” This statement followed the alleged sexual assault of a second-year Anna University student on the Anna University campus on the night of 23 December.
Details of the Case
According to Chennai police, a 19-year-old second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on the night of Monday, 23 December. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. In her complaint to the police on Monday, 23 December, the student alleged that around 8 pm while she was talking to a friend on campus, an unknown person threatened and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered at Kotturpuram AWPS based on the complaint, and the investigation is underway. The Madras High Court has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a two-member fact-finding committee to Chennai to investigate the alleged sexual assault and is currently investigating the case.