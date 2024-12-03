scriptBJP women’s wing leader found dead, hanging from a fan; last call made to BJP councillor | BJP women&#39;s wing leader found dead, hanging from a fan; last call made to BJP councilor | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

BJP women’s wing leader found dead, hanging from a fan; last call made to BJP councillor

According to the police, before committing suicide, Deepika told Chirag Solanki, a BJP councillor, about her depression over the phone.

New DelhiDec 03, 2024 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Crime News: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Surat, Gujarat. The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women’s wing, Deepika Patel, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her home. DCP Vijay Singh Gurjar has confirmed the incident. As soon as the police received the information, they rushed to the spot, took the dead body into custody, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The police have started investigating the matter. The police said, ‘No suicide note was found at the scene. Before taking this step, she had called Ward 30 councillor Chirag Solanki, whom she considered her brother.’

Called BJP Councilor Before Suicide

The police informed that Ward 30 chairperson Deepika Patel committed suicide at her home in Bhimrad village on Sunday. According to the police, before committing suicide, Deepika told Chirag Solanki, a BJP councillor, about her depression over the phone. Chirag then called Deepika’s children and informed them about the situation. He rushed to her home immediately, but by the time the door was forced open, Deepika had already taken her life. Chirag Solanki then transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The police said, ‘Deepika Patel’s call details and mobile data are being investigated. The dupatta used in the suicide has been seized from the scene and sent to the FSL team for examination.’ Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar informed that the lady officer has questioned Deepika Patel’s children and her husband. Deepika had three children. No family dispute or blackmailing has come to light so far. The reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

