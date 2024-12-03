BJP women’s wing leader found dead, hanging from a fan; last call made to BJP councillor

Called BJP Councilor Before Suicide The police informed that Ward 30 chairperson Deepika Patel committed suicide at her home in Bhimrad village on Sunday. According to the police, before committing suicide, Deepika told Chirag Solanki, a BJP councillor, about her depression over the phone. Chirag then called Deepika’s children and informed them about the situation. He rushed to her home immediately, but by the time the door was forced open, Deepika had already taken her life. Chirag Solanki then transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police said, ‘Deepika Patel’s call details and mobile data are being investigated. The dupatta used in the suicide has been seized from the scene and sent to the FSL team for examination.’ Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar informed that the lady officer has questioned Deepika Patel’s children and her husband. Deepika had three children. No family dispute or blackmailing has come to light so far. The reasons behind the incident are being investigated.