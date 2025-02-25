BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

BJP’s Inability to Form a Government Independently It is noteworthy that the BJP has never been able to form a government in Bihar on its own. Whenever the BJP has been in power in Bihar, it has been under the leadership of the JDU. The opposition has consistently accused the BJP of lacking a Chief Ministerial face. Even BJP leaders are now stating that Nitish Kumar is the BJP’s Chief Minister in Bihar.

Lack of a Chief Ministerial Face in Bihar The BJP lacks a leader of Nitish Kumar’s stature in Bihar. This is why the BJP continues to work with Nitish Kumar. If the BJP were to abandon Nitish Kumar, he could easily switch alliances, a possibility given his history of changing political affiliations.

Nitish Kumar’s Presence with the PM in Bhagalpur Prime Minister Modi visited Bihar on Monday, releasing the 19th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bhagalpur and addressing a rally. CM Nitish Kumar was also present. The PM’s visit to Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections is considered highly significant, given the upcoming polls.