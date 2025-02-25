scriptBJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority | Latest News | Patrika News
BJP's Dependence on Nitish Kumar: Bihar's Unattainable Majority

The primary reason the BJP continues its alliance with Nitish Kumar is that it lacks a leader in Bihar who can match his stature.

PatnaFeb 25, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Politics: Assembly elections are due in Bihar this year, possibly in October-November. All political parties have intensified their preparations. Nitish Kumar has consistently been a kingmaker in Bihar’s political landscape, playing a crucial role in the 2020 Assembly elections as well. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats.

BJP’s Inability to Form a Government Independently

It is noteworthy that the BJP has never been able to form a government in Bihar on its own. Whenever the BJP has been in power in Bihar, it has been under the leadership of the JDU. The opposition has consistently accused the BJP of lacking a Chief Ministerial face. Even BJP leaders are now stating that Nitish Kumar is the BJP’s Chief Minister in Bihar.

Lack of a Chief Ministerial Face in Bihar

The BJP lacks a leader of Nitish Kumar’s stature in Bihar. This is why the BJP continues to work with Nitish Kumar. If the BJP were to abandon Nitish Kumar, he could easily switch alliances, a possibility given his history of changing political affiliations.

Nitish Kumar’s Presence with the PM in Bhagalpur

Prime Minister Modi visited Bihar on Monday, releasing the 19th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi in Bhagalpur and addressing a rally. CM Nitish Kumar was also present. The PM’s visit to Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections is considered highly significant, given the upcoming polls.

BJP’s Victory in 74 Seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats. A party or alliance needs 122 seats to form a government. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP won 74 seats, while the RJD won 75. Nitish Kumar’s JDU won 43 seats, and the Congress won 19.

