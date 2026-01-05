BJP's Generational Shift: Are Bold Decisions Ushering in a New Era for the Party?

Senior journalist Abhiranjan Kumar, who has been closely observing Indian politics for three decades, states that it is true that the BJP of Atal and Advani has changed considerably. Winning elections has now become the party's priority over integrity. Elaborating on this, I would like to make two points regarding the young age of the BJP's working president. As is known, Prime Minister Modi had announced from the Red Fort that he would bring one lakh youth into politics. If Nitin Naveen's selection is in this vein, it will be considered that the party is moving towards Gen Z. However, if he is symbolic as the working president, then there will be no significant creation of a new BJP. It is also important to mention here that the question of whether those being brought forward in the name of young leadership are the next generation of political leaders or if common youth are becoming part of it, is a very thought-provoking one. It will be determined by this whether the party is going to change its structure by promoting young cadres.