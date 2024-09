A Round of Membership Campaign Has Begun-Modi Addressing the workers, PM Modi said that a round of the membership campaign is starting today. From the Bharatiya Jan Sangh to now, we have tried to bring a new political culture to the country. He said that we are the people who used to paint the Kamal mark on walls. We had so much faith that the Kamal mark painted on the walls would one day be painted on hearts as well.

Targeting Congress PM Modi targeted the Congress, saying that some people always used to mock us. Even when we had only two members in the country’s parliament, they used to mock us badly. Some people’s nature is like this. They think that by doing so, they will become big.