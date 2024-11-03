BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs

500 rupees gas cylinders will be available BJP State President Babulal Marandi, while addressing the public meeting, said that after the BJP government comes to power, people will get gas cylinders for 500 rupees. Apart from this, free cylinders will be provided on two festive occasions every year. He said that 2.87 lakh youth in the state will get government jobs. One lakh vacant posts will be filled within a year, and 2.87 lakh posts will be filled in the next five years. He assured the people that 5 lakh employment opportunities will be created in the private sector.

Employment allowance promised BJP State President Babulal Marandi, while addressing the public meeting, promised to provide employment allowance. He said that BA and MA pass youth will get a stipend of 2,000 rupees per month for two years. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown sensitivity towards the poor, farmers, laborers, and villagers. He said that the BJP is committed to the development of tribals.