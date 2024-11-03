scriptBJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs | Latest News | Patrika News
BJP’s Sankalp Patra: Before the release, Babulal Marandi makes a big announcement, 500 rupees gas cylinders and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs

BJP Sankalp Patra: Jharkhand BJP State President Babulal Marandi said that after the BJP government comes to power, people will get gas cylinders for 500 rupees and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs.

DhanbadNov 03, 2024 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

Jharkhand Election: In Baghmara, Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, BJP candidate Shatrughan Mahato’s supporter, BJP State President Babulal Marandi addressed the public meeting. During this, he made several big announcements. He said that if the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, people will get gas cylinders for 500 rupees, and 2.87 lakh people will get government jobs. He appealed to the people to form the BJP government in Jharkhand. He told the public about the party’s main resolutions.

500 rupees gas cylinders will be available

BJP State President Babulal Marandi, while addressing the public meeting, said that after the BJP government comes to power, people will get gas cylinders for 500 rupees. Apart from this, free cylinders will be provided on two festive occasions every year. He said that 2.87 lakh youth in the state will get government jobs. One lakh vacant posts will be filled within a year, and 2.87 lakh posts will be filled in the next five years. He assured the people that 5 lakh employment opportunities will be created in the private sector.

Employment allowance promised

BJP State President Babulal Marandi, while addressing the public meeting, promised to provide employment allowance. He said that BA and MA pass youth will get a stipend of 2,000 rupees per month for two years. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown sensitivity towards the poor, farmers, laborers, and villagers. He said that the BJP is committed to the development of tribals.

BJP’s Sankalp Patra will be released on Sunday

It is worth noting that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra will be released on Sunday for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Jharkhand BJP’s election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Amit Shah will release the BJP’s Sankalp Patra on Sunday. He said that Prime Minister Modi will come to Jharkhand on November 4 and will address public meetings at two places. On Sunday, Amit Shah will release the Sankalp Patra in Ranchi and then address election rallies at three places. These rallies will be held in Dhalbhumgarh, East Singhbhum district, Barkattha, Hazaribag district, and Simaria, Chatra district.

