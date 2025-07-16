Bokaro Naxalite Encounter: Two Naxals Killed; One CRPF Jawan Martyred

A fierce encounter took place between police and Naxalites in Bokaro, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. In the shootout that occurred in the dense forests of Birhoradera in the Gomia police station area, security forces killed two Naxals, including Kunwar Manjhi, a Naxalite carrying a ₹25 lakh bounty. Police have recovered the bodies of both Naxals. One CRPF Cobra-209 Battalion jawan also died in this encounter.
The CRPF issued a statement saying that in an encounter that took place around 6:30 am today in the forest area of Bokaro district, Jharkhand, security forces killed a sub-zonal Naxal commander, Kunwar Manjhi, also known as Sahdeo Manjhi and Sade. An AK-47 rifle was also recovered in the operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force's 209 Cobra unit and Jharkhand Police personnel.
According to the police, the search operation in the forest is still ongoing. Police are searching for other hidden Naxalites. Police sources said that a search operation was launched early Wednesday morning after receiving intelligence about the presence of Naxalites in the Birhoradera area. Around 6 am, when the police and Naxalites confronted each other, firing started from both sides.
In retaliation, security forces killed two Naxalites. One of these Naxalites was in uniform, while the other was in civilian clothes. An AK-47 rifle was also recovered from the scene. The identities of the killed Naxalites have not yet been ascertained. In this encounter, a jawan of the Cobra-209 Battalion was seriously injured. Attempts were immediately made to evacuate him for better treatment, but he died before reaching the hospital.
Jharkhand Police have set a target of making the state Naxal-free this year. According to the police, 16 Naxals have been killed in encounters with police and security forces so far this year. About 10 Naxalites have surrendered. In 2024, the police arrested 244 Naxalites, while nine Naxalites were killed in encounters. In addition, 24 Naxalites surrendered and decided to return to the mainstream. Those who surrendered included four zonal commanders, one sub-general commander, and three area commanders.