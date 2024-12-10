Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

The investigation is currently underway. Two Live Bombs Recovered, Two Suspects Detained The police have identified the accused as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Another suspect has also been detained in connection with the case. The police are interrogating both suspects. Two live country-made bombs were also recovered from the accused.

NIA Team Joins Investigation As soon as the incident was reported, the NIA team also reached the spot and started investigating. The Gurugram police are also present at the scene. It is being told that the NIA team is investigating the incident due to suspicion of gangster involvement. Initial information suggests that the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident and threw the bombs outside the club. The police present at the spot caught him.