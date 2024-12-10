scriptBomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

A bomb attack has been reported in Gurugram, Haryana on Tuesday. Two country-made bombs were thrown outside a pub bar in Sector-29, Gurugram this morning.

GurgaonDec 10, 2024 / 02:48 pm

Patrika Desk

A bomb attack has been reported in Gurugram, Haryana on Tuesday. Two country-made bombs were hurled outside a pub bar in Sector-29, Gurugram this morning. One bomb exploded, while the other was defused. A scooter and the club’s board were damaged in the blast. However, the Gurugram police’s Crime Branch and SWAT team, who were on routine checking duty, caught the accused red-handed while throwing the bomb.
The investigation is currently underway.

Two Live Bombs Recovered, Two Suspects Detained

The police have identified the accused as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Another suspect has also been detained in connection with the case. The police are interrogating both suspects. Two live country-made bombs were also recovered from the accused.

NIA Team Joins Investigation

As soon as the incident was reported, the NIA team also reached the spot and started investigating. The Gurugram police are also present at the scene. It is being told that the NIA team is investigating the incident due to suspicion of gangster involvement. Initial information suggests that the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident and threw the bombs outside the club. The police present at the spot caught him.

The Bomb Disposal Team Called

After receiving information about the incident, IPS Vikas Arora inspected the spot. He called the Gurugram police’s bomb disposal team to the spot. The police are currently investigating the matter.

News / National News / Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

National News

Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

in 5 hours

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

38 minutes ago

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

24 minutes ago

Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 to be taken on this day, date revealed

Sports

Decision on Champions Trophy 2025 to be taken on this day, date revealed

in 1 hour

Latest National News

Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

National News

Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

in 5 hours

Drone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members

National News

Drone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members

in 4 hours

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

24 minutes ago

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

38 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.