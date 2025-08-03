Bomb Threat Against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Home, Suspect Arrested

Police launched an investigation into the call and, within hours, identified the accused as Umesh Vishnu Raut. Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road, Mahal, and an employee at a country liquor shop on Medical Chowk, was arrested from the Beema Hospital area. A case has been registered against him, and questioning has begun. The motive behind the threat remains unclear from the preliminary investigation, but police are thoroughly investigating all aspects.