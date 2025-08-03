Bomb Threat Against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Home, Suspect Arrested

Nitin Gadkari House Bomb Threat: A bomb threat against the Nagpur residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, caused widespread panic in the city. At 8:46 am on Sunday, an unknown caller threatened to blow up Gadkari's house at Enrico Heights on Wardha Road in 10 minutes via a call to Nagpur Police's emergency number 112. Following the threat, police and security agencies sprang into action.
Immediately after receiving the threat, Nagpur Police launched a thorough search of both of Gadkari's residences – on Wardha Road and in the Mahal area. The Bomb Detection Squad (BDS) was activated, and a comprehensive search of the entire area was conducted. Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Reddy stated that no explosives or suspicious material were found during the search, leading to the initial assessment of the threat as a hoax.
Police launched an investigation into the call and, within hours, identified the accused as Umesh Vishnu Raut. Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road, Mahal, and an employee at a country liquor shop on Medical Chowk, was arrested from the Beema Hospital area. A case has been registered against him, and questioning has begun. The motive behind the threat remains unclear from the preliminary investigation, but police are thoroughly investigating all aspects.
As a precaution, security has been further tightened at both of Gadkari's residences. Gadkari was present in Nagpur at the time and is safe. Police confirmed that the situation is under control and appealed to citizens not to heed rumours.
This is not the first time Nitin Gadkari has received threats. In 2023, his offices and residences in Nagpur and Delhi received several threatening calls. In those cases, Jayesh Pujari alias Kantha, an inmate of Belgaum jail in Karnataka, was found to be the culprit and action was taken against him under the UAPA.
In recent years, there has been a rise in incidents of hoax bomb threats targeting high-profile politicians, schools, and public places across the country. In the case of threats to schools in Delhi, the involvement of some students was also revealed. Experts believe that such threats may be an attempt to spread social unrest and put pressure on security agencies.