Bomb Threat at Delhi's St Stephen's College and St Thomas School: Police Investigate

Delhi Bomb Alert: A fresh wave of bomb threats has targeted schools and colleges in India's capital, Delhi. On Tuesday morning, an email containing a bomb threat was received by St. Thomas School in Dwarka and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. As a precaution, the school was evacuated, and all students were moved to a safe location. Following the threat, Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad arrived on the scene to investigate.
Delhi Police reported that St. Stephen’s College in Dwarka received an email bomb threat at 7:15 AM. The email claimed a bomb had been placed in the college library. Teams from Maurice Nagar Police Station, North District CCPS (Cyber Crime Police Station), BDT (Bomb Detection Team), and a dog squad were deployed. The college was cordoned off, and investigations are underway. No suspicious items have been found so far. No other college has reported a similar incident.
On Monday morning, three schools in Delhi received bomb threats. According to a Delhi Police official, around 8 AM, calls were received regarding bomb threats to CRPF schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, along with another school in Chanakyapuri. These threats were also delivered via email. Delhi Police stated in a release that nothing suspicious was found during searches.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat. Security around the BSE has been tightened following the incident. An email sent to the BSE's official website threatened to bomb the stock exchange building. The email claimed that four RDX IED bombs had been planted in the BSE Tower building and would detonate at 3 PM. Following the information, a bomb squad and local police officers immediately arrived at the scene. The building was evacuated, and a thorough search of the premises was conducted. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the investigation.