15 July 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Bomb Threat at Delhi's St Stephen's College and St Thomas School: Police Investigate

Delhi Police reported that a school and a college in the national capital received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Security forces immediately launched an operation in response.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Bomb Threat (Image Source: Patrika)

Delhi Bomb Alert: A fresh wave of bomb threats has targeted schools and colleges in India's capital, Delhi. On Tuesday morning, an email containing a bomb threat was received by St. Thomas School in Dwarka and St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. As a precaution, the school was evacuated, and all students were moved to a safe location. Following the threat, Delhi Police and the bomb disposal squad arrived on the scene to investigate.

‘Bomb Planted in College Library’

Delhi Police reported that St. Stephen’s College in Dwarka received an email bomb threat at 7:15 AM. The email claimed a bomb had been placed in the college library. Teams from Maurice Nagar Police Station, North District CCPS (Cyber Crime Police Station), BDT (Bomb Detection Team), and a dog squad were deployed. The college was cordoned off, and investigations are underway. No suspicious items have been found so far. No other college has reported a similar incident.

Three Schools Receive Bomb Threats

On Monday morning, three schools in Delhi received bomb threats. According to a Delhi Police official, around 8 AM, calls were received regarding bomb threats to CRPF schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, along with another school in Chanakyapuri. These threats were also delivered via email. Delhi Police stated in a release that nothing suspicious was found during searches.

Bomb Threat to Bombay Stock Exchange

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat. Security around the BSE has been tightened following the incident. An email sent to the BSE's official website threatened to bomb the stock exchange building. The email claimed that four RDX IED bombs had been planted in the BSE Tower building and would detonate at 3 PM. Following the information, a bomb squad and local police officers immediately arrived at the scene. The building was evacuated, and a thorough search of the premises was conducted. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the investigation.

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 11:31 am

English News / National News / Bomb Threat at Delhi's St Stephen's College and St Thomas School: Police Investigate
