Bomb Threat at Delhi's St Stephen's College and St Thomas School: Police Investigate

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) received a bomb threat. Security around the BSE has been tightened following the incident. An email sent to the BSE's official website threatened to bomb the stock exchange building. The email claimed that four RDX IED bombs had been planted in the BSE Tower building and would detonate at 3 PM. Following the information, a bomb squad and local police officers immediately arrived at the scene. The building was evacuated, and a thorough search of the premises was conducted. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found during the investigation.