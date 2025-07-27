Bomb Threat at Tamil Nadu CM's Residence Sparks Security Scare

Chennai police received an anonymous call early this morning claiming a bomb had been planted at the Alwarpet residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The call triggered a major security alert.
A bomb disposal squad and a sniffer dog unit were immediately dispatched to the Chief Minister's official residence. A thorough search of the entire premises was conducted.
Authorities searched every corner of the house and its surrounding area. After more than an hour of searching, police declared the bomb threat a hoax. No explosives or suspicious items were found on the premises.
Authorities are now working to identify the individual who made the bomb threat call. The call was reportedly made from a mobile phone. Efforts are underway to trace the number and identify the caller.
Senior police officials have confirmed that the incident is being taken seriously. Appropriate legal action will be taken against the individual who attempted to create panic.
Cyber and technical teams have been roped in to assist in the investigation. This is not the first time Tamil Nadu has received such false bomb threats.
Over the past year, several prominent locations have received hoax bomb threats, often necessitating evacuations and heightened security measures.
In April 2023, several schools in Chennai and Coimbatore received emails warning of planted bombs, which turned out to be false. In early 2024, a threatening call targeting the Madras High Court complex led to a temporary lockdown of the area.
Security experts have warned that frequent hoax calls can weaken emergency response systems and drain valuable public resources.
Police have appealed to the public to refrain from such pranks and stressed that stringent legal action will be taken against those found guilty.