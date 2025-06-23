Bomb Threat at Vadodara School Creates Panic

Police Investigation Underway Upon receiving the information, the Vadodara police and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and launched a thorough search of the school premises. No bomb has been found so far, but the police investigation continues.

Information Provided to DCP Speaking to the media, school manager Biju Kurian said, “We arrived at school and the children had already arrived. However, when we received an email containing a bomb threat, without delay, we sent all the students home and informed the police.”

School Evacuated “The email clearly threatened that the bomb would explode by 2 PM. We immediately arrived on the scene, evacuated the school, and ensured the safety of the children. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email.”

Previous Threat Received It is noteworthy that Navrachana School received a similar threat on January 24th. An email on that occasion claimed a bomb had been placed in the school’s pipeline. However, no bomb was found in that instance either.