scriptBomb Threat at Vadodara School Creates Panic | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Bomb Threat at Vadodara School Creates Panic

Navrachana School in Vadodara, Gujarat, received a bomb threat via email.

Jun 23, 2025 / 02:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Bomb Threat at School: Navrachana School, a prestigious institution in Vadodara, Gujarat, received a bomb threat on Monday morning, creating panic among school authorities and parents. The threat was delivered via email. According to reports, the threatening email was received, claiming a bomb had been planted on the school premises and would detonate by 2 PM. The school administration, acting swiftly, immediately sent the children home and contacted the police.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving the information, the Vadodara police and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and launched a thorough search of the school premises. No bomb has been found so far, but the police investigation continues.

Information Provided to DCP

Speaking to the media, school manager Biju Kurian said, “We arrived at school and the children had already arrived. However, when we received an email containing a bomb threat, without delay, we sent all the students home and informed the police.”

School Evacuated

“The email clearly threatened that the bomb would explode by 2 PM. We immediately arrived on the scene, evacuated the school, and ensured the safety of the children. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email.”

Previous Threat Received

It is noteworthy that Navrachana School received a similar threat on January 24th. An email on that occasion claimed a bomb had been placed in the school’s pipeline. However, no bomb was found in that instance either.

Email Under Scrutiny

The police are now investigating who sent the email, why it was sent, and whether it is connected to the threat received in January. The cyber cell has been deployed for the investigation, attempting to trace the sender through the email’s IP address.

News / National News / Bomb Threat at Vadodara School Creates Panic

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

World

Israel Launches Major Attack on Iran, Destroying 6 Airbases

in 4 hours

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

1 hour ago

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

National News

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

in 4 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

51 minutes ago

Latest National News

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

National News

Odisha Floods: Heavy Rains Submerge 50 Villages

in 4 hours

Free Healthcare Centers to Open in 21 Patna Wards

National News

Free Healthcare Centers to Open in 21 Patna Wards

in 2 hours

Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

National News

Weather Update: Heavy rain alert in 8 states, is yours on the list?

in 34 minutes

Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

National News

Indian Student Dies in Australia Truck Crash

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.