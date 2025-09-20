Bomb Threats: DPS and several Delhi schools evacuated safely

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats early this morning. Panic ensued in the schools as soon as the threatening calls came in on Saturday. Police were immediately informed. Police teams, accompanied by bomb disposal squads, arrived at the schools.
As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated to safety, and a thorough search of the premises is underway. The schools that received bomb threats include DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.
Updates to follow…