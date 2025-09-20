Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bomb Threats: DPS and several Delhi schools evacuated safely

Several prestigious schools in Delhi, including DPS Dwarka and Sarvodaya School, received bomb threats.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Bomb Threat
Image used for presentation. Photo – IANS

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats early this morning. Panic ensued in the schools as soon as the threatening calls came in on Saturday. Police were immediately informed. Police teams, accompanied by bomb disposal squads, arrived at the schools.

As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated to safety, and a thorough search of the premises is underway. The schools that received bomb threats include DPS Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

Updates to follow…

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 08:57 am

English News / National News / Bomb Threats: DPS and several Delhi schools evacuated safely
