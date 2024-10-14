Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

Threat to blow up Air India plane Delhi police have provided information in this regard. It is said that an Air India plane going from Mumbai to New York received a threat to blow up the plane and was diverted to Delhi. The plane is currently standing at IGI Airport, and all standard security protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

Flight lands in Delhi According to the information, the Air India plane took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2 am. The plane was going to New York. The flight had just taken off when it received a threat to blow up, after which it was diverted to Delhi.