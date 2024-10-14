scriptBomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

The plane has landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. All passengers are reported to be safe.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 10:40 am

Patrika Desk

A threat to blow up the Air India plane going from Mumbai to New York has been received. Following this, the aircraft was diverted to Delhi. The search is currently underway. The plane has landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. All passengers are reported to be safe. Meanwhile, police and security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation of the flight.

Threat to blow up Air India plane

Delhi police have provided information in this regard. It is said that an Air India plane going from Mumbai to New York received a threat to blow up the plane and was diverted to Delhi. The plane is currently standing at IGI Airport, and all standard security protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members.

Flight lands in Delhi

According to the information, the Air India plane took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 2 am. The plane was going to New York. The flight had just taken off when it received a threat to blow up, after which it was diverted to Delhi.

Such threats received before

In August, a domestic Air India flight from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram also received a threat to blow up, which later turned out to be false. At that time, the threat led to a high alert at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and an emergency was declared at the airport.

News / National News / Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

National News

Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

in 4 hours

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

National News

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

in 3 hours

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

National News

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

Special

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

in 5 hours

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

National News

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

in 5 hours

Anil Vij meets JP Nadda: Know Update About Haryana Politics

National News

Anil Vij meets JP Nadda: Know Update About Haryana Politics

in 5 hours

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

National News

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.