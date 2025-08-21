Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bomb Threat to Six Delhi Schools Causes Panic

A bomb threat targeting six schools in Delhi has caused widespread panic.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Delhi: Bomb threat to 6 schools (File Photo)

Bomb Threat: A bomb threat targeting schools in the national capital, Delhi, has once again surfaced. Six Delhi schools received an email threatening to bomb them, prompting immediate action from school administrations, Delhi Police, and other security agencies. This incident has created a climate of fear among students, parents, and teachers.

Threat via Email

According to the information received, the threatening email claimed that explosive devices had been planted on school premises. The email mentioned explosives being placed in backpacks and warned of detonation if demands were not met. However, investigations so far have not found any suspicious objects in any school, and the police have preliminarily classified it as a hoax threat.

Police and Administration Action

Immediately after the threat, teams from Delhi Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and the Delhi Fire Service reached the affected schools. The schools were evacuated, and students were sent to safe locations. A senior Delhi Police officer stated that the cyber crime unit is working to identify the source and sender of the email. The police have appealed to parents to remain calm and not pay attention to rumours.

Hybrid Mode Implemented in Schools

In recent days, due to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a graded response action plan (GRAP) has been implemented for classes 6 to 9 and 11 under a hybrid mode (online and offline). However, students of classes 10 and 12 are required to attend school in person. Meanwhile, many schools have generally suspended classes due to the threat.

Previous Threats Received

This is the second threat received by schools in Delhi this week. Earlier, on 18 August, 32 schools and on 20 August, more than 50 schools received similar threats, which were later proven to be hoaxes. According to the police, a group ‘Terrorizers 111’ was named in these threats, which demanded money in cryptocurrency. Delhi Police has registered FIRs in these cases and the investigation is ongoing.

Further Investigation Ongoing

Delhi Police and the Cyber Crime Unit are working to identify the IP address and sender of the threatening email. Experts believe that these threats are being sent through the dark web or encrypted networks, which is posing challenges to the investigation.

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 09:01 am

English News / National News / Bomb Threat to Six Delhi Schools Causes Panic
