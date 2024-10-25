scriptBomb Threats Hit Hotels Following Alerts at Flights and Schools, Police Investigation Underway | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bomb Threats Hit Hotels Following Alerts at Flights and Schools, Police Investigation Underway

Bomb threats: After flights and schools, hotels have now received bomb threats. The news of several hotels in Tirupati receiving bomb threats is concerning.

HyderabadOct 25, 2024 / 01:32 pm

Patrika Desk

After flights and schools, hotels have now received bomb threats. The news of several hotels in Tirupati receiving bomb threats is concerning. These threatening emails are allegedly linked to the drug trafficking network kingpin Jafar Sadiq, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It is reported that three private hotels near Leelamahal, Kapilatirtham, and Alipiri in Tirupati received threats through email.

High alert issued in the area

Security agencies are taking these threats seriously and a high alert has been issued in the area. The hotel management and local police have activated security checks and bomb squads after receiving these threats so that any potential danger can be tackled.

Police and security agencies are investigating

There has been an increase in bomb threat cases in recent times, where airports, schools, colleges, and now hotels are being targeted. The police and security agencies are taking these threats seriously and are investigating to uncover the truth and ensure public safety.

