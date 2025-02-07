Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

Ahlcon International School: Lockdown and Online Learning The drama unfolded at 6:40 am when Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar-1 received a menacing email. The Pandav Nagar police station was immediately alerted, triggering a swift response. The East District bomb disposal squad was deployed, meticulously searching the school premises. Thankfully, nothing suspicious was found.

Despite the all-clear, the school administration, prioritising student safety, announced closure for the day, shifting to online classes. One concerned parent shared, “The school said classes would be online… I think it’s because of the bomb threat.”

Shiv Nadar School and St. Stephen’s College: Similar Threats, Swift Action The threats weren’t isolated to Ahlcon. Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received a similar threat, prompting a rapid response from Noida police, including the bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad, and bomb disposal team. A police spokesperson reassured the public, stating, “Senior police officers are on-site. The cyber team is investigating the email. The public is urged to ignore rumours and remain calm.”

St. Stephen’s College in North Delhi also found itself targeted, receiving a bomb threat email at 7:42 am. The North District police’s bomb disposal team was immediately dispatched to conduct a thorough search. Delhi Police Crack Down: Juvenile Arrested This latest incident follows a recent crackdown by Delhi Police on a series of hoax bomb threats targeting over 400 schools. A juvenile, a student from a public school, was apprehended after a meticulous cyber investigation. A laptop and two mobile phones were seized, providing crucial digital evidence linking the accused to the menacing emails. The accused cleverly used anonymous and encrypted email services, but advanced technical methods ultimately exposed their actions.

Police investigations revealed the juvenile’s involvement in numerous previous incidents, dating back to at least 8th January 2025, when around 23 schools received similar threats, causing widespread disruption. (With ANI Inputs)