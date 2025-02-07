scriptBomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

Panic gripped several Delhi and Noida schools this Friday morning following a spate of bomb threats delivered via email.

New DelhiFeb 07, 2025 / 09:38 am

Patrika Desk

Ahlcon International School in Delhi

Ahlcon International School in Delhi

Panic gripped several schools across Delhi and Noida on Friday morning following a spate of bomb threats delivered via email. The incidents prompted immediate police responses, school closures, and a wave of anxiety among parents and students.

Ahlcon International School: Lockdown and Online Learning

The drama unfolded at 6:40 am when Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar-1 received a menacing email. The Pandav Nagar police station was immediately alerted, triggering a swift response. The East District bomb disposal squad was deployed, meticulously searching the school premises. Thankfully, nothing suspicious was found.
Despite the all-clear, the school administration, prioritising student safety, announced closure for the day, shifting to online classes. One concerned parent shared, “The school said classes would be online… I think it’s because of the bomb threat.”

Shiv Nadar School and St. Stephen’s College: Similar Threats, Swift Action

The threats weren’t isolated to Ahlcon. Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received a similar threat, prompting a rapid response from Noida police, including the bomb squad, fire brigade, dog squad, and bomb disposal team. A police spokesperson reassured the public, stating, “Senior police officers are on-site. The cyber team is investigating the email. The public is urged to ignore rumours and remain calm.”
St. Stephen’s College in North Delhi also found itself targeted, receiving a bomb threat email at 7:42 am. The North District police’s bomb disposal team was immediately dispatched to conduct a thorough search.

Delhi Police Crack Down: Juvenile Arrested

This latest incident follows a recent crackdown by Delhi Police on a series of hoax bomb threats targeting over 400 schools. A juvenile, a student from a public school, was apprehended after a meticulous cyber investigation. A laptop and two mobile phones were seized, providing crucial digital evidence linking the accused to the menacing emails. The accused cleverly used anonymous and encrypted email services, but advanced technical methods ultimately exposed their actions.
Police investigations revealed the juvenile’s involvement in numerous previous incidents, dating back to at least 8th January 2025, when around 23 schools received similar threats, causing widespread disruption.

(With ANI Inputs)

News / National News / Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

in 4 hours

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

Political

Chirag Paswan on Delhi Elections: Delhi’s electorate has realised it needs a government that delivers

14 hours ago

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

National News

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

14 hours ago

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

Sports

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Expresses Disappointment Despite India’s ODI Win

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

National News

Bomb Threats Rock Delhi and Noida Schools: Police Launch Investigation

in 4 hours

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

National News

IMD Alert: Sudden weather change on 8 February, heavy rain and storm warning

14 hours ago

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

National News

Poll of Polls: 9 Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Return After 27 Years, 2 Show AAP Lead

20 hours ago

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.