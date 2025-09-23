Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Boy hides in flight’s landing gear, reaches Delhi, wanted to go to Iran, sent back to Kabul by security staff

A 13-year-old Afghan boy reached India after hiding in an aircraft's landing gear. Interrogation by security forces revealed his intention to travel to Iran.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Flight (Representational photo - IANS

A shocking incident unfolded at Delhi airport on Sunday when a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan arrived in India hidden in the landing gear of an aircraft (Flight). At 11:10 AM on Sunday, airline security personnel spotted the boy wandering near the aircraft. Upon questioning, the boy revealed that he was from Kunduz, Afghanistan, and had stowed away in the landing gear compartment without a ticket. After questioning, security agencies sent the boy back to Kabul on a return flight.

Flight Departed Kabul at 8:45 AM

The boy departed from Kabul International Airport at 8:46 AM on Sunday and arrived at 10:20 AM. This means he remained in the landing gear for approximately one and a half hours. During questioning, the boy also stated that he wanted to go to Iran but mistakenly boarded a flight to India. He snuck into the airport behind passenger vehicles and concealed himself in the wheel well of the aircraft.

Wheel Well Travel Can Be Extremely Dangerous

According to security experts, space in an aircraft's wheel well is extremely limited, and during flight, oxygen levels can deplete, and temperatures can plummet to between -40 and -60 degrees Celsius. In such conditions, passengers can lose consciousness or even die. However, this boy's journey was at a relatively low altitude, allowing him to survive. The incident has raised serious questions about airport security.

Similar Cases Have Occurred Before

Several similar cases have emerged from Afghanistan. On 16 August 2021, as the US military was leaving Kabul, hundreds of Afghans were seen running alongside a US C-17 aircraft, fearing Taliban capture. A viral video showed dozens of people clinging to the landing gear and wings of the aircraft as it taxied on the runway. At least two people fell and died as the plane took off.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Sept 2025 08:49 am

English News / National News / Boy hides in flight’s landing gear, reaches Delhi, wanted to go to Iran, sent back to Kabul by security staff
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.