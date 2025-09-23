Boy hides in flight’s landing gear, reaches Delhi, wanted to go to Iran, sent back to Kabul by security staff

A shocking incident unfolded at Delhi airport on Sunday when a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan arrived in India hidden in the landing gear of an aircraft (Flight). At 11:10 AM on Sunday, airline security personnel spotted the boy wandering near the aircraft. Upon questioning, the boy revealed that he was from Kunduz, Afghanistan, and had stowed away in the landing gear compartment without a ticket. After questioning, security agencies sent the boy back to Kabul on a return flight.
The boy departed from Kabul International Airport at 8:46 AM on Sunday and arrived at 10:20 AM. This means he remained in the landing gear for approximately one and a half hours. During questioning, the boy also stated that he wanted to go to Iran but mistakenly boarded a flight to India. He snuck into the airport behind passenger vehicles and concealed himself in the wheel well of the aircraft.
According to security experts, space in an aircraft's wheel well is extremely limited, and during flight, oxygen levels can deplete, and temperatures can plummet to between -40 and -60 degrees Celsius. In such conditions, passengers can lose consciousness or even die. However, this boy's journey was at a relatively low altitude, allowing him to survive. The incident has raised serious questions about airport security.
Several similar cases have emerged from Afghanistan. On 16 August 2021, as the US military was leaving Kabul, hundreds of Afghans were seen running alongside a US C-17 aircraft, fearing Taliban capture. A viral video showed dozens of people clinging to the landing gear and wings of the aircraft as it taxied on the runway. At least two people fell and died as the plane took off.