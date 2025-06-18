BPSC Releases Exam Calendar: 71st Exam Dates Announced

The BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has released the examination schedule for exams to be held by September. According to the schedule, the most exams are scheduled for July, with the fewest in September. A total of 1200 positions will be filled through examinations conducted over three months.

Patna•Jun 18, 2025 / 09:33 am• Patrika Desk

BPSC Office Photo – BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the examination schedule for exams up to September 2025 on Tuesday. The schedule shows the highest number of exams are scheduled for July, followed by August and then September. Over 1200 positions will be filled through these BPSC exams. This includes the 71st Combined Examination (BPSC 71st Exam Date 2025). The notification for the 71st Combined Examination was released by the Bihar Public Service Commission a few days ago. Candidates who have applied can view the exam calendar released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

BPSC Exam Schedule 2025 Serial No. Post Exam Date 1 Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) 17, 18, 19 July 2 Law Officer 26-27 July 3 Assistant Environment Engineer 26-27 July 4 Public Relations Officer 26-27 July 5 System Analyst 26-27 July 6 Junior Lab Assistant 26-27 July 7 District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director 3 August 8 Motor Vehicle Inspector 9-10 August 9 Mineral Development Officer 9-10 August 10 Vice Principal and Equivalent Post (ITI V.P.) 17 August 11 Integrated 71st Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination 10 September (PT) 12 Assistant Administrative Officer (ASO) 13 September (PT) Posts for which the Examination will be held