BPSC Releases Exam Calendar: 71st Exam Dates Announced

The BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission) has released the examination schedule for exams to be held by September. According to the schedule, the most exams are scheduled for July, with the fewest in September. A total of 1200 positions will be filled through examinations conducted over three months.

PatnaJun 18, 2025 / 09:33 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC Office Photo – BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the examination schedule for exams up to September 2025 on Tuesday. The schedule shows the highest number of exams are scheduled for July, followed by August and then September. Over 1200 positions will be filled through these BPSC exams. This includes the 71st Combined Examination (BPSC 71st Exam Date 2025). The notification for the 71st Combined Examination was released by the Bihar Public Service Commission a few days ago. Candidates who have applied can view the exam calendar released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

BPSC Exam Schedule 2025

Serial No.PostExam Date
1Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)17, 18, 19 July
2Law Officer26-27 July
3Assistant Environment Engineer26-27 July
4Public Relations Officer26-27 July
5System Analyst26-27 July
6Junior Lab Assistant26-27 July
7District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director3 August
8Motor Vehicle Inspector9-10 August
9Mineral Development Officer9-10 August
10Vice Principal and Equivalent Post (ITI V.P.)17 August
11Integrated 71st Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination10 September (PT)
12Assistant Administrative Officer (ASO)13 September (PT)

Posts for which the Examination will be held

The BPSC will conduct the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) examination on 17, 18 and 19 July. The examinations for Law Officer, Assistant Environment Engineer, Public Relations Officer, System Analyst and Junior Lab Assistant posts will be held on 26 and 27 July. The examination for District Statistical Officer and Assistant Director posts will be held on 3 August. The examinations for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and Mineral Development Officer posts will be held on 9 and 10 August. The examination for Vice Principal and equivalent posts (ITI V.P.) will be held on 17 August. The 71st Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination will be held on 10 September. The preliminary examination for Assistant Administrative Officer (ASO) will be held on 13 September.

