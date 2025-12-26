BrahMos gets major upgrade, new version with 800 km range

The new version of BrahMos (ANI)
Extended Range Missile: India's deadly supersonic cruise missile BrahMos is set to become even more formidable. The new Extended Range (BrahMos-ER) version of the existing 450-kilometre range BrahMos will be able to strike targets up to 800 kilometres away. According to defence sources, trials for this new version are underway and it is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force by 2027-2028.
This upgrade has been made possible by modifications to the BrahMos's ramjet engine, lighter composite materials, and increased fuel capacity. The missile's speed will remain between Mach 2.8 and 3, making it nearly invincible to enemy air defence systems. Most significantly, existing BrahMos missiles can be upgraded to an 800 km range with just a software update and a few minor modifications.
This new version will significantly enhance the strike capabilities of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Capable of being launched from land, sea, and air, this missile will be able to destroy deep enemy targets with pinpoint accuracy. Experts believe that the 800 km range will bring about a major shift in the regional security balance, as India will now have reach into every corner of the enemy's territory.
BrahMos is already the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, and this new avatar will pose an even greater threat to adversaries. This will prove to be another milestone in India's defence capabilities.
