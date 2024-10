Money Laundering Case: Land for Job Case – Lalu Yadav and all accused get bail, this work has to be done

Land For Job Case: The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to all 9 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the Land for Job case today.

New Delhi•Oct 07, 2024 / 04:07 pm• Patrika Desk

Land for job money laundering case: Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi grants bail to RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav,

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to all 9 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the Land for Job case today. The hearing took place today, i.e., Monday, October 7. All accused have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each. The court has also directed all accused to surrender their passports. In the Land for Job case, former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, and Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav reached the Rouse Avenue Court.

ED did not make Tej Pratap an accused The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not made Tej Pratap Yadav an accused in the charge sheet, but the court had issued a summons to Tej Pratap Yadav, saying that Tej Pratap Yadav is a member of the Lalu Yadav family and his role in money laundering cannot be denied.