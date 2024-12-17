Brother-in-Law Slits Sister-in-Law's Throat in Shocking Shahjahanpur Incident

Anshul Wanted to Marry Nikkita to His Brother Anshul wanted to marry Nikkita to his brother, but Nikkita opposed this. This led Anshul to commit this crime. The accused fled the scene after the incident, but the police swiftly apprehended him.

Stabbed Multiple Times in the Throat According to witnesses, around 11:30 am, Anshul Sharma arrived at the house and attacked Nikkita with a knife. He stabbed her multiple times in the throat, resulting in her immediate death. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene. SP Rajesh S. stated that the knife used in the murder has been recovered from the crime scene. The police formed two teams, arrested the accused Anshul, and are currently interrogating him.