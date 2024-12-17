scriptBrother-in-Law Slits Sister-in-Law's Throat in Shocking Shahjahanpur Incident | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Brother-in-Law Slits Sister-in-Law's Throat in Shocking Shahjahanpur Incident

The reason behind the murder has left everyone stunned.

ShahjahanpurDec 17, 2024 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

shahjahanpur news
This incident occurred in Mohalla Lala Teli Bajaria, under the Sadar Bazaar police station area. Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. The case is reportedly a dispute between a brother-in-law (jija) and his sister-in-law (sali).

Anshul Wanted to Marry Nikkita to His Brother

Anshul wanted to marry Nikkita to his brother, but Nikkita opposed this. This led Anshul to commit this crime. The accused fled the scene after the incident, but the police swiftly apprehended him.

Stabbed Multiple Times in the Throat

According to witnesses, around 11:30 am, Anshul Sharma arrived at the house and attacked Nikkita with a knife. He stabbed her multiple times in the throat, resulting in her immediate death. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene. SP Rajesh S. stated that the knife used in the murder has been recovered from the crime scene. The police formed two teams, arrested the accused Anshul, and are currently interrogating him.

What did Nikkita’s Mother Say?

According to the deceased’s mother, upon entering the house, the accused Anshul threatened Nikkita, saying that if she didn’t marry his brother, he would kill her. Following this, Anshul launched a frenzied attack with a knife, taking her life. When Nikkita’s mother rushed to save her daughter upon hearing her screams, Anshul also attempted to attack her. Nikkita’s mother managed to escape and seek help. By then, Anshul had already fled the scene.

