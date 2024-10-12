BSF shoots down drone carrying heroin, pistol in Punjab’s Ferozepore

On Thursday, the BSF recovered 13 kilograms of suspected heroin in the Tarn Taran Border district of Punjab, officials said. In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, “This recovery has dealt a significant blow to trans-border criminals attempting to smuggle heroin into India from the Pakistan border.”

On the same day, BSF troops, in collaboration with Tarn Taran police, conducted a search operation and recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone. “During the afternoon hours, the search party recovered an improvised and assembled Pakistani drone from Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district,” the BSF wrote on X.

The BSF said, “This recovery is significant as it highlights the innovative methods used by Pakistani smugglers. Countering the use of such assembled drones is a crucial step in curbing smuggling activities.” On October 7, the BSF recovered approximately 560 grams of suspected heroin in a plastic container in Ratankhurd village, Amritsar district, Punjab, officials said.

According to a BSF press release, troops observed a suspicious container while overseeing harvesting operations ahead of the border security fence at the Amritsar border. The plastic container, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, had an iron wire hook attached. Inside, the heroin was found, the press release stated.

In a similar incident on October 5, the BSF, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered a 68-gram packet of suspected heroin from Dal village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. The narcotics were wrapped in yellow and white adhesive tape, and an improvised metal wire loop was attached to the packet. The BSF added that This recovery occurred in a farming field in Dal village.

(ANI)