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CBI Arrests 4 Delhi Officials for Bribery, Including 2 ASIs

The CBI has taken significant action in Delhi, apprehending four ASIs red-handed while accepting bribes. In this case, the CBI has arrested all four accused.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Apr 03, 2026

CBI (IANS)

Delhi Bribery Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four government officials in the National Capital Delhi in two separate bribery cases. This action has exposed alleged corruption within the Municipal Corporation and the Archaeological Department.

First Action

The CBI registered a complaint on March 31 against a bailiff posted in the Shahdara North Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). According to the complaint, the bailiff demanded a bribe of ₹80,000 from the complainant in exchange for not demolishing a recently renovated house.

CBI Catches Red-Handed

Taking immediate action, a CBI team laid a trap on April 1 and caught the bailiff red-handed while accepting the first instalment of ₹5,000. The investigation revealed that this bribe was to be further passed on to a Junior Engineer in the same zone. Following this, the Junior Engineer's role also came to light, and he was subsequently arrested.

Second Case

The CBI registered a case on March 30 against two ASI officials posted in the Jantar Mantar sub-circle. The complaint stated that a monument attendant had demanded a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh in the name of a Conservation Assistant. The objective was to cancel a notice issued on March 24 and allow certain works to continue.

Investigation Reveals

During the investigation, the accused agreed to ₹3.10 lakh and asked the complainant to pay ₹1 lakh as an advance. On April 1, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the monument attendant while accepting a partial payment. The role of the Conservation Assistant also emerged during this operation, and he was arrested later.

All Four Accused in Custody

The CBI stated that all four accused have been taken into custody. The agency is investigating to ascertain the full extent of the alleged corruption and identify any network involved.

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Published on:

03 Apr 2026 02:24 pm

News / National News / CBI Arrests 4 Delhi Officials for Bribery, Including 2 ASIs

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