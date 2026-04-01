Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by ₹195.50

Following the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, the new price in Delhi has become ₹2,078.50. Before this, on March 1, there was an increase of ₹114.5 per cylinder. In Kolkata, a 19 kg cylinder now costs ₹2,208. In Mumbai, the price has reached ₹2,031. In Chennai, this cylinder will be available for ₹2,246.50. In Patna, its price has gone up to ₹2,365.