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Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by ₹195.50

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike: From April 1st, the pockets of common people have been hit hard. The prices of commercial cylinders have been increased by ₹195.50.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 01, 2026

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The ongoing conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran is now having an impact in India, with an increase in gas prices across the country. Commercial LPG cylinder prices rose significantly on Wednesday due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international market. Companies have increased the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹195.50. The rise in commercial cylinder prices will also affect the pockets of the common man.

Have Domestic Cylinder Prices Increased?

However, companies have provided relief to domestic consumers. The companies have not changed the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders. In Delhi, this cylinder is still available for ₹913. The last increase in domestic gas prices was on March 7, when it was raised by ₹60.

What are the New Prices?

Following the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, the new price in Delhi has become ₹2,078.50. Before this, on March 1, there was an increase of ₹114.5 per cylinder. In Kolkata, a 19 kg cylinder now costs ₹2,208. In Mumbai, the price has reached ₹2,031. In Chennai, this cylinder will be available for ₹2,246.50. In Patna, its price has gone up to ₹2,365.

Prices Had Increased Previously Too

It is worth noting that domestic and commercial cylinder prices had increased last month as well. At that time, domestic cylinders became ₹60 more expensive, and commercial ones increased by ₹114.50. After this hike, the price of a domestic cylinder in the national capital Delhi became ₹913.

No Increase in Petrol-Diesel Prices

It is being reported that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted the supply chain, leading to a surge of approximately 50 percent in global oil prices.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices for now. Prices have remained stable since a reduction of ₹2 per litre in March last year. In Delhi, petrol remains at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62 per litre.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

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Published on:

01 Apr 2026 09:11 am

News / National News / Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by ₹195.50

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