Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by ₹195.50

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike: The ongoing conflict between Israel, the United States, and Iran is now having an impact in India, with an increase in gas prices across the country. Commercial LPG cylinder prices rose significantly on Wednesday due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international market. Companies have increased the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹195.50. The rise in commercial cylinder prices will also affect the pockets of the common man.
However, companies have provided relief to domestic consumers. The companies have not changed the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders. In Delhi, this cylinder is still available for ₹913. The last increase in domestic gas prices was on March 7, when it was raised by ₹60.
Following the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, the new price in Delhi has become ₹2,078.50. Before this, on March 1, there was an increase of ₹114.5 per cylinder. In Kolkata, a 19 kg cylinder now costs ₹2,208. In Mumbai, the price has reached ₹2,031. In Chennai, this cylinder will be available for ₹2,246.50. In Patna, its price has gone up to ₹2,365.
It is worth noting that domestic and commercial cylinder prices had increased last month as well. At that time, domestic cylinders became ₹60 more expensive, and commercial ones increased by ₹114.50. After this hike, the price of a domestic cylinder in the national capital Delhi became ₹913.
It is being reported that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted the supply chain, leading to a surge of approximately 50 percent in global oil prices.
Meanwhile, there has been no change in petrol and diesel prices for now. Prices have remained stable since a reduction of ₹2 per litre in March last year. In Delhi, petrol remains at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62 per litre.
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