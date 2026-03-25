Delhi Police Bust International Arms Smuggling Racket Linked to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh; 10 Arrested

International arms smuggler arrested in Delhi (X)
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a major international arms trafficking network active in the capital, arresting 10 accused. This module was being operated from Old Delhi, and the network's connections extended to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. This action is considered a significant success against illegal weapons in the capital.
During the raids, the police recovered 21 high-tech foreign weapons and 200 live cartridges. The seized weapons are manufactured in different countries, including: the Czech Republic: Sub-machine gun (Shadow CZ), Italy: Beretta pistol, Turkey: Stoeger pistol, China: PX-3, Brazil: Taurus, Germany: Walther, PX-5.7 pistol – a high-end weapon used by special forces.
Investigations have revealed that these weapons entered India from Pakistan via the Nepal border. Subsequently, they were brought to Delhi-NCR, from where they were supplied across the country. Smugglers used this route to evade security agencies. Delhi was made the main distribution hub for this network, from where weapons were supplied to criminal gangs in various states.
According to the Crime Branch, this gang had been active for a long time in several states, including Delhi-NCR, and was supplying weapons to organised crime syndicates. The police suspect that several of the recovered weapons might have been used in high-profile shootouts and gang wars. This aspect is also being thoroughly investigated.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Kumar provided details of this significant operation at a press conference. Surender Kumar stated that in the first week of March, the Crime Branch received information that an active arms supply syndicate was carrying out large-scale arms supply in Delhi and North India. Investigations revealed that this gang had been active for the past 7-8 months and was continuously supplying weapons.
This significant action by the Delhi Police has not only exposed an international network but has also dealt a major blow to the illegal arms supply chain. Interrogation of the arrested accused is ongoing, with expectations of further major revelations.
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