25 March 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi Police Bust International Arms Smuggling Racket Linked to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh; 10 Arrested

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a weapon smuggling ring linked to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, arresting 10 smugglers.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 25, 2026

International arms smuggler arrested in Delhi (X)

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a major international arms trafficking network active in the capital, arresting 10 accused. This module was being operated from Old Delhi, and the network's connections extended to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. This action is considered a significant success against illegal weapons in the capital.

High-Tech Weapons from Several Countries Recovered

During the raids, the police recovered 21 high-tech foreign weapons and 200 live cartridges. The seized weapons are manufactured in different countries, including: the Czech Republic: Sub-machine gun (Shadow CZ), Italy: Beretta pistol, Turkey: Stoeger pistol, China: PX-3, Brazil: Taurus, Germany: Walther, PX-5.7 pistol – a high-end weapon used by special forces.

Weapons Reached India from Pakistan via Nepal

Investigations have revealed that these weapons entered India from Pakistan via the Nepal border. Subsequently, they were brought to Delhi-NCR, from where they were supplied across the country. Smugglers used this route to evade security agencies. Delhi was made the main distribution hub for this network, from where weapons were supplied to criminal gangs in various states.

Delhi Became a Smuggling Hub

According to the Crime Branch, this gang had been active for a long time in several states, including Delhi-NCR, and was supplying weapons to organised crime syndicates. The police suspect that several of the recovered weapons might have been used in high-profile shootouts and gang wars. This aspect is also being thoroughly investigated.

Action Taken Based on Information Received by Crime Branch

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Surender Kumar provided details of this significant operation at a press conference. Surender Kumar stated that in the first week of March, the Crime Branch received information that an active arms supply syndicate was carrying out large-scale arms supply in Delhi and North India. Investigations revealed that this gang had been active for the past 7-8 months and was continuously supplying weapons.

Major Action by Crime Branch

This significant action by the Delhi Police has not only exposed an international network but has also dealt a major blow to the illegal arms supply chain. Interrogation of the arrested accused is ongoing, with expectations of further major revelations.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

25 Mar 2026 03:39 pm

News / National News / Delhi Police Bust International Arms Smuggling Racket Linked to Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh; 10 Arrested

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Pre-Monsoon Gains Momentum: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on March 22, 23, 24, and 25

Heavy rain alert issued by IMD
National News

Weather Update: Rain, Hailstorms, and Cold Conditions to Continue Until March 27

Weather Update
National News

Tragedy: 3 IIT Bombay Students Die in Car Crash While Returning from Ladakh Trip

CG News: आरंग में 4 लोगो की दर्दनाक मौत, इलाके में फैली सनसनी
National News

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Attacks on Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Discusses with Heads of State of Qatar, France, and Oman

PM Modi
National News

An Occasion to Remember Devoted Journalist Kulish Ji, Says Narendra Modi

Karpoor-Chandra-Kulish
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.