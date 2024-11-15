BSNL’s Groundbreaking Tech: Calls Without Network, Jio-Airtel on Edge

## BSNL Launches India’s First “Satellite-to-Device” Service, Bringing Connectivity to Remote Areas
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has taken a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in India by launching the country’s first “Satellite-to-Device” service. This innovative service promises to bring connectivity to even the most remote and underserved areas of the nation.
The new service will leverage satellite technology to provide internet access to devices, ensuring that even those living in areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage can stay connected. This initiative is expected to have a transformative impact on various sectors, including education, healthcare, and economic development in remote regions.
