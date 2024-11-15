scriptBSNL’s Groundbreaking Tech: Calls Without Network, Jio-Airtel on Edge | Latest News | Patrika News
BSNL’s Groundbreaking Tech: Calls Without Network, Jio-Airtel on Edge

## BSNL Launches India’s First “Satellite-to-Device” Service, Bringing Connectivity to Remote Areas

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has taken a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in India by launching the country’s first “Satellite-to-Device” service. This innovative service promises to bring connectivity to even the most remote and underserved areas of the nation.

The new service will leverage satellite technology to provide internet access to devices, ensuring that even those living in areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage can stay connected. This initiative is expected to have a transformative impact on various sectors, including education, healthcare, and economic development in remote regions.

New DelhiNov 15, 2024 / 12:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched India’s first “Satellite-to-Device” service, aiming to provide connectivity to even the remotest corners of the country. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) announced that this service is a collaboration with American company Viasat. The service aims to bridge the connectivity gap in areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.

The Objective of Satellite-to-Device

There are still many areas in India where even the largest telecom companies struggle to provide network coverage. This is particularly common in mountainous and forested regions. To address this challenge, BSNL has launched India’s first Satellite-to-Device service, enabling people to access telecom connectivity even without a phone network.

Information Shared on X

The DoT shared information on X, stating, “This new initiative by BSNL will make satellite communication accessible and affordable for the common people in India.” While some mobile brands have recently launched features offering satellite connectivity for emergency situations, these are limited to emergency services. BSNL’s service will now allow ordinary citizens to stay connected even in remote areas.

Available for General Calls and SMS?

BSNL’s satellite network will assist users with emergency calls, SOS messages, and even UPI payments. However, the company has not yet clarified whether this service will be available for general calls and SMS.

