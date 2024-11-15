BSNL’s Groundbreaking Tech: Calls Without Network, Jio-Airtel on Edge

The Objective of Satellite-to-Device There are still many areas in India where even the largest telecom companies struggle to provide network coverage. This is particularly common in mountainous and forested regions. To address this challenge, BSNL has launched India’s first Satellite-to-Device service, enabling people to access telecom connectivity even without a phone network.

Information Shared on X The DoT shared information on X, stating, “This new initiative by BSNL will make satellite communication accessible and affordable for the common people in India.” While some mobile brands have recently launched features offering satellite connectivity for emergency situations, these are limited to emergency services. BSNL’s service will now allow ordinary citizens to stay connected even in remote areas.