scriptBudget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh | Budget 2025: Big Announcement for Farmers as Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

Budget 2025: The limit for Kisan Credit Cards has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

BharatFeb 01, 2025 / 12:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Kisan Credit Card Limit Raised

Kisan Credit Card Limit Raised

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in Parliament today. This is the second full budget of the Modi government’s third term and Ms Sitharaman’s eighth budget. This year’s budget includes a major announcement for farmers: the launch of the Pradhan Mantri DhanDhanaya Yojana. The limit for Kisan Credit Cards has also been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

Sitharaman’s Big Announcement for Farmers…

— Kisan Credit Card limit increased to ₹5 lakh
— Announcement of the Pradhan Mantri DhanDhanaya Yojana for farmers
— Loans up to ₹5 lakh for dairy and fisheries
— Kisan Credit Card limit increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh
— MSME loan limit increased from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore

Budget 2024 Focused on Farmers

In the previous Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid special attention to farmers. Several steps were taken to increase farmers’ income. The budget allocated ₹1.52 lakh crore for farmers and the agricultural sector. This fund was to be used for schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors. Several schemes for farmers were announced.

Announcements for Farmers in Budget 2024

— ₹1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors
— Information of 6 crore farmers to be brought onto land registry
— New Kisan Credit Cards to be issued in 5 states

News / National News / Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

in 5 hours

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Cricket News

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

15 hours ago

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

National News

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

in 3 hours

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

World

Hamas to Release Three More Israeli Hostages, Israel to Free 90 Palestinian Prisoners

in 4 hours

Latest National News

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

National News

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

in 3 hours

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

National News

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

in 2 hours

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

National News

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

18 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

National News

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.