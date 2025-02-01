Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

Sitharaman’s Big Announcement for Farmers… — Kisan Credit Card limit increased to ₹5 lakh

— Announcement of the Pradhan Mantri DhanDhanaya Yojana for farmers

— Loans up to ₹5 lakh for dairy and fisheries

— Kisan Credit Card limit increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh

— MSME loan limit increased from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore

Budget 2024 Focused on Farmers In the previous Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid special attention to farmers. Several steps were taken to increase farmers’ income. The budget allocated ₹1.52 lakh crore for farmers and the agricultural sector. This fund was to be used for schemes related to agriculture and allied sectors. Several schemes for farmers were announced.