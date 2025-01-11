scriptBudget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

Budget 2025: Farmers are likely to receive a significant gift in the upcoming 2025-26 budget. The government is preparing to increase the credit limit on Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to ₹5 lakh. Let’s find out the full story.

New DelhiJan 11, 2025 / 12:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Pradhan Mantri Kisan credit card (1)

Pradhan Mantri Kisan credit card

Budget 2025: A significant gift is expected for farmers in the upcoming Budget 2025-26. The government is preparing to increase the loan limit on Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to ₹5 lakh. Currently, the maximum borrowing limit under the Kisan Credit Card (Budget 2025) scheme is ₹3 lakh. According to sources, this proposal may be included in the budget (Budget 2025), which will be presented in Parliament on 1 February.

Kisan Credit Card Scheme

The Kisan Credit Card scheme was launched in 1998. The aim of this scheme is to provide farmers with accessible and affordable credit for crop production and agriculture-related activities. Currently, a 9% interest rate applies to Kisan Credit Cards (Budget 2025). However, the government provides a 2% interest subsidy, and farmers who repay their loans on time receive an additional 3% discount. In this way, farmers can borrow at an interest rate of only 4%.

Why the Need to Increase the Borrowing Limit?

A senior official stated that the cost of agriculture has increased significantly in recent years, while the borrowing limit for Kisan Credit Cards (Budget 2025) has remained unchanged for a long time. The government is considering increasing this limit with the aim of increasing farmers’ income and strengthening the agricultural sector.

Potential Benefits of Increasing the Borrowing Limit

Vishal Sharma, CEO of fintech company Adwarisk, said that given the rising cost of agriculture, this change is much needed. This will enable farmers to use better equipment, improved seeds, and agricultural technology. Their income will also improve.
 
Union Budget 2025: Tax में मिल सकती है बड़ी छूट! Nirmala Sitharaman से उम्मीदें | Income Tax

Shaji K V Welcomes the Move

Shaji K V, Chairman of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), also welcomed this move. He said that this scheme is not only for large farmers but will also benefit small and medium-sized farmers, livestock farmers, and fish farmers. Agriculture is not limited to crop production (Budget 2025); the development of other related activities is also necessary.

Current Status and Figures

According to NABARD data, as of 30 June 2023, there were over 7.4 crore active accounts under the Kisan Credit Card (Budget 2025) scheme, with outstanding loans of ₹8.9 lakh crore. By October 2024, cooperative and regional rural banks had issued 167.53 lakh Kisan Credit Cards, with a total credit limit of ₹1.73 lakh crore. This includes a credit limit of ₹10,453.71 crore for dairy farmers and ₹341.70 crore for fish farmers.

Possible Improvements in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

In addition to the Kisan Credit Card (Budget 2025), the government is also considering a plan to improve the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. According to officials, the role of state governments may be limited to expedite and simplify the compensation process under the crop insurance scheme.

News / National News / Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

in 5 hours

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

National News

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

in 3 hours

Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

Crime

Shocking Discovery: Girlfriend's Body Found in Refrigerator After 9 Months

in 2 hours

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Loan Limit on Kisan Credit Card May Rise to Rs 5 Lakh

in 5 hours

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

National News

Death Threat Against CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusive Remarks on Ram Temple and Kumbh Mela

in 3 hours

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

National News

Income Tax Raid at Former BJP MLA Harvansh Singh’s Home, Crocodiles and Reptiles Found

in 2 hours

Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

National News

Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.