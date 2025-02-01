Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

A Gift for Women In the 2024 budget, the Finance Minister also gave a significant gift to women. She reduced the customs duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent. This made jewellery made from gold and silver cheaper. This was a major relief for women who are fond of jewellery.

What Will Become Cheaper and More Expensive in the 2025 Budget? Products That May Become Cheaper in 2025

1- Electronics and gadgets (smartphones, laptops, smart TVs), there is a possibility of a reduction in import duty on these products.

2- Electric vehicles (EVs) are also expected to receive subsidies or tax incentives to promote clean energy.

3- Tax breaks are likely to increase access to life-saving medicines (treatments for cancer and rare diseases).

4- Government support and duty cuts to reduce the production cost of textiles and garments.

5- If there is a tax cut on electronic appliances, washing machines, ACs and refrigerators could become cheaper.

6- Government incentives are likely for solar panels and renewable energy products to adopt green energy.

7- Tax benefits or interest rate cuts on home loans for affordable housing are likely.

Products That May Become More Expensive in 2025

1- GST is likely to increase on luxury goods and premium products related to high-class electronics.

2- There is a possibility of an increase in customs duty on imported automobiles, such as luxury and high-end imported cars.

3- There is a possibility of a tax increase on tobacco and cigarettes as a health measure.

4- An increase in excise duty is expected to reduce alcohol consumption.

5- There is a possibility of an increase in import duty on precious metals like gold and silver.

6- An increase in aviation fuel tax related to air travel could affect ticket prices.

7- Mobile recharge plans and internet services may become more expensive due to the increasing cost of telecom infrastructure.