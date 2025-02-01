scriptBudget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

Budget 2024 Vs Budget 2025: All eyes are on the upcoming budget announcement. These announcements may include tax increases on some items and decreases on others. Let’s look at the products that saw price relief in 2024.

BharatFeb 01, 2025 / 08:42 am

Patrika Desk

Budget 2025

Budget 2025

Budget 2025: The Budget Session 2025 of Parliament commenced on Friday, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses. The budget will be presented within a few hours. Tomorrow, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Union Budget. The nation is wondering what will become cheaper and what will become more expensive. Last year, the Finance Minister made several major announcements that led to changes in prices. In 2024, the Finance Minister reduced customs duty on seven items and increased it on two. This meant seven products became cheaper and two more expensive.

A Gift for Women

In the 2024 budget, the Finance Minister also gave a significant gift to women. She reduced the customs duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent. This made jewellery made from gold and silver cheaper. This was a major relief for women who are fond of jewellery.

What Will Become Cheaper and More Expensive in the 2025 Budget?

Products That May Become Cheaper in 2025
1- Electronics and gadgets (smartphones, laptops, smart TVs), there is a possibility of a reduction in import duty on these products.
2- Electric vehicles (EVs) are also expected to receive subsidies or tax incentives to promote clean energy.
3- Tax breaks are likely to increase access to life-saving medicines (treatments for cancer and rare diseases).
4- Government support and duty cuts to reduce the production cost of textiles and garments.
5- If there is a tax cut on electronic appliances, washing machines, ACs and refrigerators could become cheaper.
6- Government incentives are likely for solar panels and renewable energy products to adopt green energy.
7- Tax benefits or interest rate cuts on home loans for affordable housing are likely.
Products That May Become More Expensive in 2025
1- GST is likely to increase on luxury goods and premium products related to high-class electronics.
2- There is a possibility of an increase in customs duty on imported automobiles, such as luxury and high-end imported cars.
3- There is a possibility of a tax increase on tobacco and cigarettes as a health measure.
4- An increase in excise duty is expected to reduce alcohol consumption.
5- There is a possibility of an increase in import duty on precious metals like gold and silver.
6- An increase in aviation fuel tax related to air travel could affect ticket prices.
7- Mobile recharge plans and internet services may become more expensive due to the increasing cost of telecom infrastructure.

News / National News / Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

National News

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

in 4 hours

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Cricket News

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

13 hours ago

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

National News

IAS-RAS Transfers: Major Shake-Up in Rajasthan Bureaucracy, 166 Officers Transferred—Check the List Here

in 5 hours

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

National News

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

18 hours ago

Latest National News

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

National News

Budget 2025: What Might Get Cheaper and Dearer

in 4 hours

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

National News

Punjab: Bodies Strewn on Road After Bolero-Canter Crash

16 hours ago

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

National News

President Droupadi Murmu’s Parliament Address: Aiming to Make 3 Crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’

16 hours ago

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

National News

NASA Mission: Indian Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut on ISS

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.