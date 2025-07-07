Bulldozer Action: After Delhi, Haryana Issues Demolition Notices for These Religious Structures

Bulldozer Action: Political temperatures are running high over the demolition drive underway in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana has also become active in removing illegal encroachments. Under this, notices have been issued to numerous illegal religious sites in Gurugram. These notices state that those who constructed the illegal religious sites have seven days to remove the encroachments themselves; otherwise, the government will use bulldozers to demolish them. This action in Haryana is being taken under a Supreme Court order expressing strong objection to illegal constructions on public land across the country.
Following a Supreme Court order, the Delhi government has taken strict action against illegal encroachments, clearing government land by deploying bulldozers in several places. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a major political attack on the Delhi government. The AAP also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, warning the Delhi government to stop the bulldozer drive. Following this, bulldozer action against illegal encroachments began in Faridabad and Gurugram, bordering Delhi. Initially, the Forest Department used bulldozers to remove illegal encroachments in the Aravalli region.
Following orders from the Haryana government, the Gurugram administration has sprung into action. Strict action will now be taken against all illegal religious sites constructed on public land after 29 September 2009. The Gurugram Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign in this regard and is issuing notices to such religious sites that are unauthorisedly constructed on green belts, parks, roads, lanes, pavements, or other public land.
This action is being taken in compliance with the decision given by the Supreme Court on 29 September 2009 in the case of Union of India vs. State of Gujarat & Ors. (Special Appeal (Civil) No. 8519/2006). In this landmark judgment, the Supreme Court clearly stated that no new religious constructions can be permitted on any public land, and where illegal constructions have already taken place, the respective state government will be responsible for removing or relocating them.
The Chief Secretary of the Haryana government has directed all municipal corporations and district administrations to strictly adhere to these instructions. Municipal corporation officials have been explicitly instructed to identify all religious sites constructed after the aforementioned date and those constructed without valid approval. A public notice has also been issued by the corporation and is being displayed in corporation offices and relevant areas.
The notice issued by the corporation advises religious site operators to remove the constructions themselves to avoid forceful action by the administration. If they fail to do so, the administration will demolish such constructions using bulldozers. Sites where no religious activities are taking place are planned for immediate removal. For sites where religious activities are ongoing, consultation with the state government will be sought for relocation.
The Chief Secretary has also clarified that this action is not against any one religion or community but will be equally applicable to all religions. This includes temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, mazars, religious places, and other religious structures. Strict enforcement of the law will be ensured at all such sites. This move has created a stir in the city. Several religious site operators have confirmed receiving notices and have stated their intention to remove the constructions themselves, while some have requested more time from the administration. The coming days will show how transparently and sensitively the administration implements this action.