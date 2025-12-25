Bus Accidents: Bus Catches Fire, 10 Lives Lost; Tyre Burst Kills Nine in Another Incident

Bus Accidents (Image: Patrika)
A private bus caught fire this morning in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. It is feared that 10 people have died in this accident. The bus was going from Bengaluru to Shivamogga when it collided with a lorry on NH-48. Karnataka Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.
A horrific road accident occurred late on Wednesday night in Tamil Nadu. 9 people died in this accident, while many others were severely injured. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, travelling from Tiruchi to Chennai, lost control, hit the divider, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with two cars coming from the front.
Police said that information about a road accident was received late at night in the Ezhuthur area. Tamil Nadu Police stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sudden burst of the bus's front tyre, leading to the accident. Local residents said the accident was so severe that both cars were completely damaged. Seven of the deceased were travelling in the two cars. Meanwhile, the injured were immediately taken to the hospital, where two more people died during treatment.
Police reported that among the deceased were four men, four women, and one child. Four other injured individuals are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment. Due to the severity of the accident, identifying some of the deceased was initially difficult.
According to information, Karur jewellery businessman Rajarathinam (69), his wife Rajeswari (57), and driver Jayakumar (45) were travelling in one car and died on the spot. In the second car were Mubarak and Tajbirka, residents of the Pillai Thanneer Panthal area in Pudukkottai district. Another deceased has been identified as Sirajuddin, who was returning after dropping a relative going to Canada at Chennai Airport. The accident caused traffic disruption on the national highway for several hours. The situation was later normalised.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending