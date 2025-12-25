25 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Bus Accidents: Bus Catches Fire, 10 Lives Lost; Tyre Burst Kills Nine in Another Incident

Several people were killed in bus accidents in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, the accident occurred due to the bursting of the front tyre of the bus. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, a bus travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga collided with a lorry.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

स्लीपर बस में लगी आग

Bus Accidents (Image: Patrika)

A private bus caught fire this morning in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. It is feared that 10 people have died in this accident. The bus was going from Bengaluru to Shivamogga when it collided with a lorry on NH-48. Karnataka Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

9 People Dead in Accident

A horrific road accident occurred late on Wednesday night in Tamil Nadu. 9 people died in this accident, while many others were severely injured. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus, travelling from Tiruchi to Chennai, lost control, hit the divider, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with two cars coming from the front.

Accident Caused by Bus Tyre Burst

Police said that information about a road accident was received late at night in the Ezhuthur area. Tamil Nadu Police stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a sudden burst of the bus's front tyre, leading to the accident. Local residents said the accident was so severe that both cars were completely damaged. Seven of the deceased were travelling in the two cars. Meanwhile, the injured were immediately taken to the hospital, where two more people died during treatment.

Children Among the Deceased

Police reported that among the deceased were four men, four women, and one child. Four other injured individuals are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment. Due to the severity of the accident, identifying some of the deceased was initially difficult.

According to information, Karur jewellery businessman Rajarathinam (69), his wife Rajeswari (57), and driver Jayakumar (45) were travelling in one car and died on the spot. In the second car were Mubarak and Tajbirka, residents of the Pillai Thanneer Panthal area in Pudukkottai district. Another deceased has been identified as Sirajuddin, who was returning after dropping a relative going to Canada at Chennai Airport. The accident caused traffic disruption on the national highway for several hours. The situation was later normalised.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Dec 2025 10:09 am

English News / National News / Bus Accidents: Bus Catches Fire, 10 Lives Lost; Tyre Burst Kills Nine in Another Incident

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.