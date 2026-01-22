Bus and Truck Collision: 3 Burned Alive, Several Injured in Andhra Pradesh

A private bus lost control and collided with an oncoming container truck in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a massive fire. According to the police, at least three people died and several others were injured in the accident. The incident occurred near Shirivellametta village around 2 AM. Police reported that the bus and truck drivers, along with the truck cleaner, succumbed to burn injuries in the fire. The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained due to severe burns.