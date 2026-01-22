Bus and Truck Collision: 3 Burned Alive, Several Injured in Andhra Pradesh

Image: IANS
A private bus lost control and collided with an oncoming container truck in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, resulting in a massive fire. According to the police, at least three people died and several others were injured in the accident. The incident occurred near Shirivellametta village around 2 AM. Police reported that the bus and truck drivers, along with the truck cleaner, succumbed to burn injuries in the fire. The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained due to severe burns.
According to information, the accident occurred in an ARBCVR Private Travels bus, which was travelling from Nellore to Hyderabad. The bus was carrying 36 passengers. The primary cause of the accident was the sudden bursting of one of the bus's tyres. As the tyre burst, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the bus crossed the road divider, colliding head-on with an oncoming container truck.
Immediately after the collision, a powerful fire broke out, engulfing both the bus and the container truck within minutes. The fire was so intense that it created panic among the passengers. According to the police, the main door and the emergency exit of the bus failed, preventing many passengers from escaping.
A DCM vehicle driver, who was passing by at the time of the accident, immediately stopped his vehicle and provided assistance. He broke the windows of the bus and rescued several passengers, enabling many to save their lives.
The bus and truck drivers, along with the truck cleaner, were trapped inside the bus and died in the fire. Additionally, more than 10 passengers sustained severe burn injuries. Some passengers were also injured while jumping from the bus or during the ensuing stampede. All the injured have been admitted to Nandyal Government General Hospital, where doctors have reported their condition as stable.
Police and traffic personnel immediately commenced relief and rescue operations. The accident caused traffic disruption and a significant jam on the route for several hours. Later, the damaged vehicles were removed, and the road was cleared. The police stated that statements from the injured passengers are being recorded, and an investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated.
