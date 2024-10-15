scriptBy-Election on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Seat: Voting November 13, Results November 23 | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

By-Election on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Seat: Voting November 13, Results November 23

Election Commission: The Election Commission has announced the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. According to the Election Commission, voting will take place on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Oct 15, 2024 / 07:54 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

The Election Commission held a press conference on Tuesday and announced the dates for the Maharashtra-Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Along with this, the Election Commission has also announced the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.
Election Commission has announced that voting will take place on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission has announced the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. One of these seats is Wayanad in Kerala, which became vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.
The Election Commission has announced the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. One of these seats is Wayanad in Kerala, which became vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.

Rahul Gandhi contested from two seats

It is worth mentioning that during the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had also filed his nomination from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi won both seats. However, after winning the election, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which became vacant and necessitated a by-election.

Priyanka Gandhi will contest the election

In fact, after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the Wayanad seat, it was announced that Priyanka Gandhi would contest the election from here.

