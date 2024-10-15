By-Election on Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Seat: Voting November 13, Results November 23

Election Commission has announced that voting will take place on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission has announced the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. One of these seats is Wayanad in Kerala, which became vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. has announced that voting will take place on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. It is worth mentioning that the Election Commission has announced the election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections, along with 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. One of these seats is Wayanad in Kerala, which became vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.

Rahul Gandhi contested from two seats It is worth mentioning that during the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had also filed his nomination from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi won both seats. However, after winning the election, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which became vacant and necessitated a by-election.