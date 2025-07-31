31 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

CAG report prompts Bihar to act: payments only after proper accounting

The report reveals that grants worth ₹14,452 crore from as far back as 2016–17 have incomplete accounting. The situation has further deteriorated between 2019 and 2023.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

CAG report on Bihar

Bihar CAG Report Row: The CAG report is currently causing a stir in Bihar's politics. The latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has exposed the financial state of Bihar. According to the report, the Bihar government spent ₹70,877.61 crore by 31 March 2024, but there is no accounting of how and where this money was used. A total of 49,649 Utilisation Certificates (UCs) have not been submitted. The Bihar government has now taken strict action, issuing an order that departments will not receive any further funds until they submit their previous accounts.

Payment Halted for Three Major Departments

In this regard, funding has been stopped for major departments such as Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, and Education. These departments have been instructed to submit UCs to the CAG before receiving further funds from the treasury.

Bihar Government Did Not Adhere to Accounting Standards

The CAG report clearly states that the Bihar government did not adhere to the accounting standards set by the central government. According to rule 271(e) of the Treasury Code, it is mandatory to submit UCs within 18 months, but the government has neglected this for years. The report indicates that the accounts for grants up to 2016-17 alone are incomplete to the tune of ₹14,452 crore. The situation worsened from 2019 to 2023.

Tejashwi Alleges ₹70,000 Crore Scam by Modi-Nitish Duo

Political accusations have begun following this controversy. Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, stated on social media that the Modi-Nitish duo has committed a scam of ₹70,000 crore. He claims this is even bigger than the ‘Srijan scam’. No work is visible, yet the money has vanished. The CAG states that until UCs are received, it cannot be proven that the money was spent appropriately.

‘Account Details Before Payment’ Rule Implemented

The finance department has issued instructions to all concerned departments to submit UCs immediately. The Bihar government is now on the defensive and has implemented a rule of ‘account details before any new payment’.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 03:56 pm

English News / National News / CAG report prompts Bihar to act: payments only after proper accounting
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.