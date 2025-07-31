CAG report prompts Bihar to act: payments only after proper accounting

Bihar CAG Report Row: The CAG report is currently causing a stir in Bihar's politics. The latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has exposed the financial state of Bihar. According to the report, the Bihar government spent ₹70,877.61 crore by 31 March 2024, but there is no accounting of how and where this money was used. A total of 49,649 Utilisation Certificates (UCs) have not been submitted. The Bihar government has now taken strict action, issuing an order that departments will not receive any further funds until they submit their previous accounts.