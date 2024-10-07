Calcutta High Court gives order, 10-year-old girl’s body to be re-postmortemed today, government hospital doctors will not conduct the examination

The court has also instructed the police to register a case under the POCSO Act. The girl’s parents had filed a petition in the court. Case to be registered under POCSO: ACJM The court has said that if AIIMS Kalyani lacks the necessary infrastructure for the post-mortem examination, it should be conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital. However, the doctors at AIIMS Kalyani will conduct the post-mortem examination, and government hospital doctors will not be involved.

In South 24 Parganas’ Kultali, a 10-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, and murdered, and her body was dumped in a canal. After the body was found on Saturday, an angry mob set a police outpost on fire and vandalized vehicles. The girl’s family has alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered.

Death penalty to culprits within 3 months: Mamata West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that there should be no delay in punishing the culprits and that they should be given the death penalty within three months. She has also instructed the police to ensure that the case is registered under the POCSO Act.

Banerjee has expressed her displeasure over media trials in rape cases, saying that they can hinder the investigation.