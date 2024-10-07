scriptCalcutta High Court gives order, 10-year-old girl’s body to be re-postmortemed today, government hospital doctors will not conduct the examination | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Calcutta High Court gives order, 10-year-old girl’s body to be re-postmortemed today, government hospital doctors will not conduct the examination

Calcutta High Court: Justice Tirthankar Ghosh has ordered a re-postmortem of the 10-year-old girl’s body and has also instructed that government hospital doctors should not be involved in the examination. The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has also made a very strong statement in this regard.

KolkataOct 07, 2024 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a second post-mortem examination of the 10-year-old girl’s body found dead in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The court has directed that the post-mortem examination be conducted on Monday in the presence of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Baruipur Court at AIIMS Hospital in Kalyani.
The court has also instructed the police to register a case under the POCSO Act. The girl’s parents had filed a petition in the court.

Case to be registered under POCSO: ACJM

The court has said that if AIIMS Kalyani lacks the necessary infrastructure for the post-mortem examination, it should be conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital. However, the doctors at AIIMS Kalyani will conduct the post-mortem examination, and government hospital doctors will not be involved.
In South 24 Parganas’ Kultali, a 10-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, and murdered, and her body was dumped in a canal. After the body was found on Saturday, an angry mob set a police outpost on fire and vandalized vehicles. The girl’s family has alleged that she was gang-raped and murdered.

Death penalty to culprits within 3 months: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that there should be no delay in punishing the culprits and that they should be given the death penalty within three months. She has also instructed the police to ensure that the case is registered under the POCSO Act.
Banerjee has expressed her displeasure over media trials in rape cases, saying that they can hinder the investigation.

