BJP Denies Espionage Claims, States ‘Sanchar Saathi’ App Enhances User Security

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that this app is another addition to the BJP's long list of attempts to suppress people's voices. He stated that the Modi government's unilateral directive to pre-load this app without taking stakeholders and citizens into confidence is a symbol of dictatorship. "Why does the government want to know what citizens talk about with their families and friends?" he wrote in a post on X. "Democracy is being destroyed. A dystopian era is flourishing."