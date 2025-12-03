3 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

BJP Denies Espionage Claims, States ‘Sanchar Saathi’ App Enhances User Security

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Sanchar Saathi app is only to deal with fraud and provide more security to mobile phone users.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra (Image: IANS)

The opposition has been levelling serious allegations against the central government regarding the Sanchar Saathi app. Amidst sharp reactions from the opposition, the BJP clarified on Tuesday that its aim is not to spy but to make citizens' mobile devices more secure. BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that the Sanchar Saathi app is solely for tackling fraud and providing enhanced security to mobile phone users.

'Sanchar Saathi Cannot Read Your Messages, Cannot Listen to Your Calls'

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sambit Patra said, "Does the government want to spy on you through Sanchar Saathi? No, no, no. The government does not want to spy in any way." Patra asserted that this app cannot read your messages, cannot listen to your calls – whether received or made. Sanchar Saathi cannot access your private data.

Congress Alleges Surveillance and Spying

The central government has directed smartphone companies in India to pre-install Sanchar Saathi (a cyber security application). This app facilitates users to report fraudulent calls and messages and to report stolen mobile phones. It is on this basis that the Congress has levelled serious allegations of spying and surveillance.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament House, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Sanchar Saathi a spying app and stated that it is "clearly ridiculous." She added that citizens have a right to privacy. Everyone should have the right to send messages to their family and friends without being under the government's watch.

Kharge Says It's an Attempt to Suppress People's Voices

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that this app is another addition to the BJP's long list of attempts to suppress people's voices. He stated that the Modi government's unilateral directive to pre-load this app without taking stakeholders and citizens into confidence is a symbol of dictatorship. "Why does the government want to know what citizens talk about with their families and friends?" he wrote in a post on X. "Democracy is being destroyed. A dystopian era is flourishing."

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 04:27 pm

