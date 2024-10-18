scriptCaptain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana | Captain Ajay Singh Yadav after resigning from Haryana Congress | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

Ajay Singh Yadav: After the defeat in Haryana, the Congress party has suffered a major blow. Senior Congress leader Captain Ajay Singh Yadav has resigned.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 11:48 am

Patrika Desk

After the crushing defeat in Haryana, the Congress party suffered a major jolt on the evening of October 17. Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, a stalwart leader, resigned from the party. In a series of rapid-fire posts on social media, he wrote that he is not a saint but a full-time politician. Captain Ajay Singh Yadav is the son-in-law of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.
In the morning, he wrote on social media, “I am not a saint, but a full-time politician. I will decide my future strategy only after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accepts my resignation. I will also give a detailed account of the obstacles and conspiracies that some leaders have created to harm my political career.”

Past Experiences in Congress

He also claimed that he would face the media only after his resignation was accepted. He wrote, “I am waiting for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to accept my resignation, and then I will meet the media and share my experiences of the past two years, including the harassment and humiliation I faced at the hands of some leaders.”

Social Media Post

Captain Yadav himself shared the information on social media. He wrote, “I have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. I am no longer the chairman of the OBC Morcha of the All India Congress Committee. The information has been sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.”

Old Connection with Congress

Captain Yadav further wrote, “The decision to resign was very difficult for me, as my family has had a 70-year-old connection with the Congress. My late father, Rao Abhay Singh, became an MLA from the Congress in 1952, and I continued the family tradition. However, after Sonia Gandhi stepped down as Congress President, I was mistreated, and my faith in the party’s high command was shaken.”

News / National News / Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 4 hours

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

in 3 hours

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

National News

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

in 3 hours

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 4 hours

UPI Transaction Limit: Diwali Bonanza – UPI and UPI 123Pay Transaction Limits Increased

National News

UPI Transaction Limit: Diwali Bonanza – UPI and UPI 123Pay Transaction Limits Increased

in 4 hours

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

National News

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

in 4 hours

Exercise Caution Before Clicking Any Link on Your Mobile: You Might Not Have Heard of This Scam!

National News

Exercise Caution Before Clicking Any Link on Your Mobile: You Might Not Have Heard of This Scam!

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.