Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

In the morning, he wrote on social media, “I am not a saint, but a full-time politician. I will decide my future strategy only after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accepts my resignation. I will also give a detailed account of the obstacles and conspiracies that some leaders have created to harm my political career.”

Past Experiences in Congress He also claimed that he would face the media only after his resignation was accepted. He wrote, “I am waiting for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to accept my resignation, and then I will meet the media and share my experiences of the past two years, including the harassment and humiliation I faced at the hands of some leaders.”

Social Media Post Captain Yadav himself shared the information on social media. He wrote, “I have resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. I am no longer the chairman of the OBC Morcha of the All India Congress Committee. The information has been sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.”