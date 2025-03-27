scriptCar Parked in Bhopal, Toll Tax Deducted in Haryana | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Car Parked in Bhopal, Toll Tax Deducted in Haryana

A Bhopal resident, Praveen Dubey, experienced a similar incident. His vehicle was parked at home, yet a toll tax was deducted in Haryana.

BhopalMar 27, 2025 / 11:09 am

Patrika Desk

toll tax

toll tax

Mp news: The government made FASTag mandatory to avoid long queues at toll plazas, but this system has fallen prey to cyber fraud and technical glitches. Toll tax is being deducted even when the vehicle is parked at home. This raises questions about the transparency and security of the FASTag system.
Bhopal resident Praveen Dubey experienced this firsthand. His vehicle was parked at home, yet his toll tax was deducted in Haryana. When Praveen Dubey contacted the bank, he received no satisfactory answer, nor was his money refunded.

Toll Deducted Multiple Times

Similarly, Bhopal resident Ravi also had money deducted from two different toll plazas without any travel, while his vehicle and FASTag card were at home. A taxi driver also reported that toll charges were deducted multiple times without passing through the toll plazas. Toll employees suspect that the glitches may be due to vehicle number errors or FASTag cloning.

How to Avoid FASTag Fraud

● Regularly check the statement of your bank-linked FASTag account and take immediate action on any unfamiliar transactions.

● In case of incorrect toll deduction, immediately complain to the bank’s helpline and the National Highways Authority of India’s toll-free number 1033.
● If you suspect that your FASTag has been cloned, immediately block it with your bank and get a new FASTag issued.

What the Experts Say

Shobhit Chaturvedi, a cyber expert, says that three types of fraud are prevalent concerning FASTag. In one, the FASTag is cloned by scanning it with a digital device, and then small amounts of money are withdrawn. In another, the FASTag is cloned and used at other toll plazas. In the third method, the FASTag is used to access bank accounts linked to it. To avoid this, recharge your wallet as needed through the app.

News / National News / Car Parked in Bhopal, Toll Tax Deducted in Haryana

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

in 2 hours

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

World

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

in 3 hours

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

UP News

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

14 hours ago

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

1 day ago

Latest National News

Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State

National News

Six Countries, Including US and UK, Restrict Travel to This Indian State

19 hours ago

CBI Raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house raided, aides under probe

National News

CBI Raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house raided, aides under probe

19 hours ago

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

National News

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

21 hours ago

Weather Update: North India Braces for Heatwave, South Sees Storms and Rain

National News

Weather Update: North India Braces for Heatwave, South Sees Storms and Rain

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.