Car Parked in Bhopal, Toll Tax Deducted in Haryana

Bhopal resident Praveen Dubey experienced this firsthand. His vehicle was parked at home, yet his toll tax was deducted in Haryana. When Praveen Dubey contacted the bank, he received no satisfactory answer, nor was his money refunded.

Toll Deducted Multiple Times Similarly, Bhopal resident Ravi also had money deducted from two different toll plazas without any travel, while his vehicle and FASTag card were at home. A taxi driver also reported that toll charges were deducted multiple times without passing through the toll plazas. Toll employees suspect that the glitches may be due to vehicle number errors or FASTag cloning.

How to Avoid FASTag Fraud ● Regularly check the statement of your bank-linked FASTag account and take immediate action on any unfamiliar transactions. ● In case of incorrect toll deduction, immediately complain to the bank’s helpline and the National Highways Authority of India’s toll-free number 1033.

● If you suspect that your FASTag has been cloned, immediately block it with your bank and get a new FASTag issued. What the Experts Say Shobhit Chaturvedi, a cyber expert, says that three types of fraud are prevalent concerning FASTag. In one, the FASTag is cloned by scanning it with a digital device, and then small amounts of money are withdrawn. In another, the FASTag is cloned and used at other toll plazas. In the third method, the FASTag is used to access bank accounts linked to it. To avoid this, recharge your wallet as needed through the app.