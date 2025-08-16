Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

CBI Arrests Fugitive After 26 Years in Saudi Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mohammed Dilshad, a fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a man in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The arrest was made at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

CBI
CBI (Image: IANS)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally apprehended Mohammad Dilshad, a murder accused who had been absconding for 26 years. The 52-year-old Dilshad is accused of murdering a man at his workplace in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in October 1999. After the murder, he fled to India and has remained a fugitive ever since.

Case Handed Over to CBI in 2022

The CBI received the case in April 2022 at the request of Saudi Arabian authorities. Investigations revealed that Dilshad was working as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard in Riyadh at the time. Following the murder, he absconded and repeatedly changed passports and documents to conceal his identity. He fraudulently created a new identity and travelled to countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

Accused Apprehended in Delhi

The CBI launched an investigation in his native village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, and issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, the CBI traced Dilshad’s new passport and issued a second LOC. Finally, on 11 August 2025, he was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while arriving in New Delhi via Jeddah from Medina. He was using a forged passport at the time of his arrest.

CBI Continues Investigation

Dilshad, currently employed as a heavy vehicle mechanic with a company in Medina, was produced before a court on 14 August 2025 and remanded to judicial custody. The CBI stated that the investigation into this case is still ongoing.

Related Topics

CBI

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 02:41 pm

English News / National News / CBI Arrests Fugitive After 26 Years in Saudi Murder Case
