CBI Arrests Fugitive After 26 Years in Saudi Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally apprehended Mohammad Dilshad, a murder accused who had been absconding for 26 years. The 52-year-old Dilshad is accused of murdering a man at his workplace in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in October 1999. After the murder, he fled to India and has remained a fugitive ever since.
The CBI received the case in April 2022 at the request of Saudi Arabian authorities. Investigations revealed that Dilshad was working as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard in Riyadh at the time. Following the murder, he absconded and repeatedly changed passports and documents to conceal his identity. He fraudulently created a new identity and travelled to countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
The CBI launched an investigation in his native village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, and issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, the CBI traced Dilshad’s new passport and issued a second LOC. Finally, on 11 August 2025, he was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while arriving in New Delhi via Jeddah from Medina. He was using a forged passport at the time of his arrest.
Dilshad, currently employed as a heavy vehicle mechanic with a company in Medina, was produced before a court on 14 August 2025 and remanded to judicial custody. The CBI stated that the investigation into this case is still ongoing.