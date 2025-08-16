CBI Arrests Fugitive After 26 Years in Saudi Murder Case

The CBI launched an investigation in his native village in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, and issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, the CBI traced Dilshad’s new passport and issued a second LOC. Finally, on 11 August 2025, he was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while arriving in New Delhi via Jeddah from Medina. He was using a forged passport at the time of his arrest.