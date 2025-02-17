scriptCBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

CBSE 10th-12th Exams: The CBSE board has dismissed these claims as “baseless” and stressed that they are an attempt to spread panic among students and parents.

BharatFeb 17, 2025 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE 10th – 12th Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has firmly rejected allegations of paper leaks in the ongoing class 10 and 12 board examinations. The board termed these claims as “baseless” and insisted that they were an attempt to spread panic among students and parents.

Board Exams Commence

With over 4.2 million students appearing for the exams at more than 7,800 centres across India and abroad, CBSE has taken stringent measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Addressing rumours circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), the board stated that these claims are unfounded and should not be believed.

CBSE Warning

CBSE has warned that anyone involved in spreading such misinformation will face consequences under the board’s unfair means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It also assured that they are working with law enforcement agencies to address this issue.
The board advised students, parents, and schools to rely only on official communication from CBSE and to avoid unverified information. This statement aims to reassure everyone that necessary precautions are being taken to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

