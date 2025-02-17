CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

Board Exams Commence With over 4.2 million students appearing for the exams at more than 7,800 centres across India and abroad, CBSE has taken stringent measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Addressing rumours circulating on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), the board stated that these claims are unfounded and should not be believed.

CBSE Warning CBSE has warned that anyone involved in spreading such misinformation will face consequences under the board’s unfair means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It also assured that they are working with law enforcement agencies to address this issue.

The board advised students, parents, and schools to rely only on official communication from CBSE and to avoid unverified information. This statement aims to reassure everyone that necessary precautions are being taken to safeguard the integrity of the examination process.